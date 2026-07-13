Thousands of daily passengers travelling between Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Arsikere are set to get a new travel option as a new MEMU train connecting Yelahanka and Arsikere is scheduled to be launched today.

V. Somanna, Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, will flag off the new train from Tiptur Railway Station.

The introduction of this service is expected to fulfil the long-pending demand of residents and provide better rail connectivity along the route.

The new MEMU train will offer a convenient and affordable travel option for passengers travelling between towns on the Yelahanka–Tumakuru–Arsikere route.

Yelahanka – Arsikere New Train: Schedule and Route Details

The new Yelahanka–Arsikere MEMU train will be operated by South Western Railway, with regular services starting from July 14, 2026.

The new train service will run as Train No. 66505 from Yelahanka to Arsikere and Train No. 66506 in the return direction.

The service will operate six days a week, except Sunday.

The Yelahanka–Arsikere MEMU will cover several important stations including Kodigehalli, Yesvantpur, Chikbanavar, Golhalli, Bhairanayakanahalli, Dodbele, Muddalinganahalli, Nidavanda, Mallasandra, Hirehalli, Kyatsandra, Tumakuru, Heggere Halt, Gubbi, Nittur, Sampige Road, Ammasandra, Honnavalli Road, Adihalli and Arsikere.

The new train will consist of 8-car MEMU Coaches.

Better access to healthcare, education and employment

The new Yelahanka–Arsikere MEMU train is expected to bring relief to many passengers travelling for work, studies and medical needs. People living along the route will now have a better and more affordable way to reach nearby towns and cities.

With improved rail connectivity, students can travel more easily for education, while employees and patients can access workplaces and healthcare facilities without depending only on road transport.

Boost to social and economic development

The new MEMU train is expected to support the growth of Arsikere, Yelahanka and nearby areas by improving connectivity between towns and cities.

The service will encourage economic activities along the route by helping local traders, workers and small businesses connect with bigger markets.