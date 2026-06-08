Maharashtra has cleared 65 railway infrastructure projects and set a goal of removing railway level crossings across the state. The move could reshape road and rail connectivity in several fast-growing urban centres.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved the projects during a meeting of the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRail). He directed officials to prioritise infrastructure that can replace level crossings with safer alternatives.

The approved works form the first phase of 131 railway-related projects proposed under MahaRail. These projects will be executed on roads managed by the Public Works Department and Urban Development Department.

Overbridges, underpasses to replace level crossings

Fadnavis said railway overbridges, underpasses and pedestrian bridges should be developed to eliminate level crossings and improve traffic movement.

The government plans to focus first on locations with high traffic volumes and limited land acquisition requirements. Priority will be given to roads recording Train Vehicle Units (TVU) between 25,000 and one lakh.

TVU is a railway metric used to measure traffic density at level crossings. It is calculated using the number of trains and road vehicles passing through a crossing within 24 hours.

Officials believe replacing busy level crossings could improve road safety, reduce waiting times and ease congestion in expanding urban regions.

Maharashtra plans 80 urban rail connectivity projects

The state has identified 80 railway infrastructure projects across major urban centres.

Project distribution includes

17 projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region

15 projects in Pune

13 projects in Nagpur

5 projects in Nashik

5 projects in Amravati

Remaining projects across other cities

Fadnavis also asked authorities to prepare long-term plans around railway corridors, citing rapid urbanisation and future transport demand.

He directed municipal commissioners and district collectors to verify projects through dedicated committees before implementation begins.

The chief minister also raised concerns about possible traffic bottlenecks near newly built flyovers in Nagpur and called for advance planning to prevent congestion.

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Separately, he instructed officials to replace the ageing railway overbridge on the Amravati-Badnera route with a new structure.

To accelerate implementation, Fadnavis asked departments to arrange funding through HUDCO, explore lower-cost financing options and expedite the process of bringing MahaRail under the Public Works Department. He also directed timely release of payments for completed works.