Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Tuesday said it would sell cooking gas cylinders on Swiggy’s Instamart, marking the first time a state-run oil marketing company has put LPG onto a quick commerce platform. The service will be piloted in Bengaluru before a wider city rollout.

Customers will be able to order HPCL’s newly branded HP Navya 10 kg composite cylinder, as well as a 5 kg metal cylinder, through the Instamart app. But unlike a typical quick commerce order, the cylinders will not be delivered by Instamart’s own fleet. Orders will be fulfilled through HPCL’s authorised distributor network and delivered by trained distributor personnel under existing safety and regulatory protocols, the companies said.

First-time buyers must complete identity verification to receive a new cylinder, while subsequent refills will require returning the empty cylinder at the point of delivery, with proof-of-delivery documentation built into the process, it added.

During the pilot, cylinders will be delivered within 45 minutes, a person aware of the matter said, adding that fulfilment would move closer to Instamart’s standard delivery speeds as the service expands. Expansion to all major metro cities is being targeted by the festive season, the sources added.

The tie-up is the latest attempt by Instamart to push beyond groceries into higher-value, essential categories as it works to lift order values and move towards contribution-margin breakeven, which Swiggy has guided for Q1FY27. Instamart, present in over 131 cities and listing more than 50,000 items, has been widening its assortment as platform order frequency has stayed under pressure, despite rising average order value.

HP Navya is a relaunch of HPCL’s composite cylinder line, a lighter, corrosion-free alternative to steel cylinders that the company has offered since 2019 under the OJAS brand. The cylinder has a translucent body that lets users monitor the gas level, and is being positioned for apartments, small households, students and working professionals, and as a secondary cylinder.

“We are making LPG more accessible and convenient for Naya Bharat with focus on safety, trust and reliability,” said Amit Garg, director-marketing, HPCL.

Amitesh Jha, chief executive officer of Instamart, said the platform had “expanded its consumption use cases well beyond groceries to become part of everyday life,” and that the HPCL partnership extends that to an essential household service while maintaining safety and reliability standards.

The companies did not disclose the price of the HP Navya cylinder or the refundable deposit for a new cylinder, nor the commercial terms between HPCL and Instamart.