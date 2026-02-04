The Oberoi Group on Tuesday announced the opening of its first luxury residence, Naila Fort, near Jaipur, Rajasthan. Built in 1849 by the Champawat clan, Naila Fort has been conserved and restored by the hospitality chain, reimagining it as a ultra luxury four-bedroom residence.

Bookings are open from February 15 onwards. Conceived as a private heritage home, the residence can only be reserved in its entirety.

Announcing the opening, Arjun Oberoi, executive chairman, The Oberoi Group, said, “Restoring Naila Fort has been an act of both responsibility and reverence. It stands as a reminder that heritage, when cared for with integrity, can continue to inspire and enrich contemporary life.”

Vikram Oberoi, CEO, The Oberoi Group, added, “Naila Fort represents a thoughtful evolution of how we extend Oberoi hospitality. It allows us to offer something deeply personal — the space, discretion and freedom of a private home, combined with the service philosophy and exacting standards that define our hotels worldwide.”

Guests can expect all modern comforts in a traditional setting, besides dining and other services by the Oberoi staff.

Guests are welcomed by a traditional Ganesh Vandana ceremony in the fort’s private temple. Activities include curated cultural excursions in Jaipur or private celebrations within the fort.

Menus are designed daily by Oberoi chefs in consultation with guests, drawing inspiration from royal Rajasthani and Mughal kitchens as well as refined international cuisine.