Young jobseekers in India are finding it difficult to land their first job with seven out of 10 people reporting that entering the workforce is harder today than it was 3-5 years ago, as per Indeed’s Fresher Hiring Report. The report highlights the growing experience requirements for entry-level roles, limited access to internships, and challenges in getting noticed by employers, with 72% saying entry-level jobs demand prior experience and 61% rarely hearing back after applying.

The study found that even though young candidates continue to prioritise learning and long-term career fit, many are entering the workforce prioritising the necessities rather than the roles aligned to their aims and ideals.

Further, just 14% of respondents said they expected their first job to match their preferred role, company and location, while 43% said financial pressures or a lack of opportunities were influencing their career decisions.

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Experience Paradox

A big concern emerging from the study is the limited availability of pathways that could help candidates gain experience before entering the job market. Only 20% reported having access to paid internships during their studies, while 18% said they had no access to internships, projects, placements or freelance opportunities at all.

The report further found that the biggest challenge for many young jobseekers is not applying for jobs, but getting noticed in the hiring process. Nearly half of respondents (49%) identified getting shortlisted as their biggest challenge, while 61% said they rarely or almost never hear back after applying for jobs.

Beyond hiring outcomes, the findings also highlight the emotional and career impact of prolonged job searches. Almost 64% of respondents said that repeated applications and rejections had reduced their confidence or motivation, while just 20% said they currently feel on track with their intended career path.

Moving Beyond Reactive Hiring

Rohan Sylvester, talent strategy advisor at Indeed said that for many young people, the first job is no longer a simple transition from college to career. “It is becoming a long and uncertain phase filled with constant applications, delayed responses and growing pressure to compromise. Employers who create clearer entry pathways, invest in potential and provide young candidates with opportunities to learn on the job will be better positioned to build stronger talent pipelines over the long term,” he said.