The collective wealth of India’s top 10 billionaires is estimated at 368.3 billion by Forbes. Among the 100 richest people in the world, 7 are Indian. Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries and the richest person in India, ranks at 21st place in the Forbes global billionaire list.

Here is the list of the top ten richest people in India who are on the Forbes global billionaire list list

1. Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, is ranked 21st on the Forbes global billionaires list. His wealth is estimated at $97.9 billion. The bulk of Mukesh Ambani’s wealth comes from Reliance Industries, India’s largest private sector conglomerate, which has a market cap of Rs 18.8 lakh crore.

2. Gautam Adani

With a net worth of $63.8 billion, Gautam Adani is the second-richest person in India and the 31st-richest in the world. He is the Chairman of a diversified conglomerate, Adani Enterprises, which has business across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, logistics, defence, and more.

ALSO READ Modernising enterprise architecture is the real challenge: IBM India MD

3. Savitri Jindal & family

Savitri Jindal and family are the promoters of Jindal Group, which has one of the largest steel and power businesses in India. The family has a net worth of $39.1 billion, the third-highest in India, and ranks 51st on the Forbes global billionaire list. The group also has a significant presence in the cement, infrastructure, and logistics business.

4. Lakshmi Mittal

Lakshmi Niwas Mittal is the head of the world’s largest steel manufacturing company ArcelorMittal. His net worth is estimated at $31 billion by Forbes, making him the 4th-richest person in India and the 70th-richest in the world. His company reported a net income of $3.15 billion in 2025, about 135% YoY growth from $1.3 billion in 2024.

5. Shiv Nadar

Indian Information Technology pioneer and HCLTech founder Shiv Nadar is the 5th-richest person in India and the 71st-richest in the world. He has a net worth of $30.9 billion as per the Forbes billionaire list. While Shiv Nadar stepped down from helms of the company in 2022, his shareholding in the company remains.

ALSO READ Moving back to India? Five most costly reporting mistakes returning NRIs make in their first ROR tax return

6. Cyrus Poonawalla

Cyrus Poonawalla, with a net worth of $27 billion, is the 6th richest person in India. His wealth comes from Serum Institute of India, which he founded in 1966. The company is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, producing vaccines for diseases ranging from coronavirus to measles and polio. Poonawalla Fincorp is another company by Cyrus Poonawalla that deals in the financial services sector.

7. Dilip Shanghvi

With a net worth of $25.6 billion, Dilip Shanghvi is the last Indian billionaire on the Forbes’ top 100 global billionaire list. Starting with a borrowed $200, Shanghvi established the formidable pharmaceutical empire called Sun Pharmaceuticals. Today, his company is the largest drug manufacturer in India and has expanded its global outreach so vast that 66 per cent of its $6.1 billion revenue comes from overseas.

8. Kumar Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla, with a net worth of $21.1 billion, is from one of India’s oldest business families. A fourth-generation business magnet, Kumar Birla, heads Aditya Birla Group, which has a presence in over 40 countries. His diversified conglomerate has business across textile, telecom, cement, infrastructure, and financial services. A Chartered Accountant by education, Kumar Birla has been heading the family empire since the age of 28.

9. Radhakishan Damani

Radhakishan Damani has a net worth of $15.7 billion. Much of his wealth comes from Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) that he started in 2002. From a humble single-store in suburban Mumbai, Damani has transformed DMart into a 461-store retailing giant. Over the years, Damani has invested significantly in several listed companies as well as real estate properties, including a 156-room Radisson Blu Resort in Alibag

10. Uday Kotak

Uday Kotak, the 10th-richest person in India with a net worth of $14.4 billion, ranks 201 on the Forbes Global Billionaires list. The founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank is among the most respected names in India’s finance sector. While Uday Kotak stepped down from the position of CEO and MD of the bank, he holds a significant shareholding in the 4th largest private sector of the country.