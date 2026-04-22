The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is fast-tracking construction on the crucial Atal Setu–Mumbai–Pune Expressway connector. This 7.35‑km, six‑lane elevated corridor is designed to make travel between Mumbai and Pune faster and smoother by providing a direct, signal‑free route.

Officials told The Indian Express that work is progressing at a rapid pace, with substantial headway already made in laying foundations, erecting piers, and installing girders along the entire alignment.

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Strong construction milestones achieved

Out of a total of 176 locations, foundation work has already been completed at 143 sites. This shows that most of the base construction is in place.

Pier construction has also reached 141 locations, and 88 of these piers have been fitted with pier caps. These structures form the main support system for the elevated corridor.

In addition, 653 precast girders out of a total of 830 have been successfully installed. These girders will support the road deck of the expressway connector.

Along with major construction, ancillary works are also in progress. At Palaspe in Panvel, slip roads and service roads are being widened to improve local access and reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Quick, uninterrupted travel — what does this connector actually mean for daily commuters?

Key connectivity link

As per the Indian Express Reports, this new corridor will connect Atal Setu with the Mumbai–Pune Expressway via Chirle and Palaspe, also linking the JNPT highway and improving access to Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Faster, Signal-Free Travel

Once completed, the connector will enable uninterrupted, signal-free travel between Mumbai and Pune for the commuters, which will reduce travel time and congestion.

Benefits for Commuters

Daily commuters, students, office workers, and business travelers will benefit from faster, smoother, and more reliable journeys with reduced delays and improved road efficiency.

MMRDA targets February 2027 for completion of the connector

MMRDA has set February 2027 as the target for completing the Atal Setu–Mumbai-Pune Expressway connector. Once ready, it will improve fast, signal-free connectivity between key highways and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.