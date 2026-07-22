Managing the movement of goods and passengers across India’s land borders involves several government departments and multiple clearance processes. To make this faster and simpler, the government introduced the Land Port Management System (LPMS) – Vinimay.

LPMS is a digital platform that brings different government agencies and border services onto a single system. It helps reduce paperwork, improve coordination and speed up the movement of cargo and passengers through Integrated Check Posts (ICPs).

As part of this initiative, the platform has now been rolled out at 10 Integrated Check Posts. The update was shared by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

LPMS launched to modernise border operations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Land Port Management System (LPMS) – Vinimay in New Delhi on June 9, 2026.

Developed by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), the platform enables government departments, transport operators, customs authorities and other stakeholders to securely share information through a single digital system.

It also supports digital services such as online document management, slot booking, vehicle tracking, customs filing and unified payments, helping streamline operations at Integrated Check Posts.

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LPMS operational at 10 Integrated Check Posts

The Land Port Management System is currently operational at the following 10 Integrated Check Posts (ICPs):

Sl. No.Location of ICPsState
1AgartalaTripura
2SrimantapurTripura
3DarrangaAssam
4RupaidihaUttar Pradesh
5RaxaulBihar
6PetrapoleWest Bengal
7JogbaniBihar
8DawkiMeghalaya
9SutarkandiAssam
10AttariPunjab

How will LPMS improve border operations?

The digital platform is expected to make operations at Integrated Check Posts more organised by improving vehicle movement, cargo handling and resource management.

It also provides real-time information to stakeholders, helping ensure smoother border operations.

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Key Features of LPMS

FeatureDescription & Key Functionality
Single RegistrationEnables a one-time registration process for all stakeholders to access the entire platform.
Document ManagementFacilitates digital document uploads, real-time alerts, and crucial stakeholder communications.
Slot ManagementManages booking for Integrated Check Post (ICP) slots based on real-time resource availability.
Vehicle TrackingForecast vehicle dwell times to optimise traffic flow and minimise wait times at checkpoints.
Gate OperationsLogs shipment details, transport data, and tracks all gate entry and exit transactions.
Truck Scanner IntegrationConnects with full-body truck scanners to streamline security checks and inspection workflows.
Cargo ManagementTracks cargo and container details while delivering BI dashboards and data analytics for stakeholders.
Customs FilingEnables online submission of Shipping Bills, Bills of Entry (BoE), and EXIM manifests directly to Customs via ICEGATE.
Resource ManagementOptimizes warehouse and yard space through specialized resource allocation modules.
Unified Payment SystemProvides a single portal to pay customs duty along with local fees (parking, weighment, terminal charges).