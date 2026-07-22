Managing the movement of goods and passengers across India’s land borders involves several government departments and multiple clearance processes. To make this faster and simpler, the government introduced the Land Port Management System (LPMS) – Vinimay.

LPMS is a digital platform that brings different government agencies and border services onto a single system. It helps reduce paperwork, improve coordination and speed up the movement of cargo and passengers through Integrated Check Posts (ICPs).

As part of this initiative, the platform has now been rolled out at 10 Integrated Check Posts. The update was shared by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

LPMS launched to modernise border operations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the Land Port Management System (LPMS) – Vinimay in New Delhi on June 9, 2026.

Developed by the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), the platform enables government departments, transport operators, customs authorities and other stakeholders to securely share information through a single digital system.

It also supports digital services such as online document management, slot booking, vehicle tracking, customs filing and unified payments, helping streamline operations at Integrated Check Posts.

LPMS operational at 10 Integrated Check Posts

The Land Port Management System is currently operational at the following 10 Integrated Check Posts (ICPs):

Sl. No. Location of ICPs State 1 Agartala Tripura 2 Srimantapur Tripura 3 Darranga Assam 4 Rupaidiha Uttar Pradesh 5 Raxaul Bihar 6 Petrapole West Bengal 7 Jogbani Bihar 8 Dawki Meghalaya 9 Sutarkandi Assam 10 Attari Punjab

How will LPMS improve border operations?

The digital platform is expected to make operations at Integrated Check Posts more organised by improving vehicle movement, cargo handling and resource management.

It also provides real-time information to stakeholders, helping ensure smoother border operations.

Key Features of LPMS