If you are travelling by Delhi Metro today, you may need to plan your journey carefully. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has temporarily closed 16 metro stations in central Delhi due to security reasons. The move comes as security has been tightened in the area following the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

The temporary closure is likely to affect thousands of daily commuters travelling to Connaught Place, Janpath, Central Secretariat and nearby locations.

While metro services will continue to run on the affected routes, commuters will not be able to enter or exit these four stations until further notice.

16 metro stations temporarily closed

According to the DMRC, Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium stations have been closed for entry and exit with immediate effect due to security reasons.

The metro operator said the restriction will remain in place until further instructions are issued.

The announcement was made through DMRC’s official X account, where commuters were advised to stay updated through official channels before starting their journey.

Metro services continue, but entry and exit restricted

Although the 16 metro stations have been closed for entry and exit, metro train services on the affected lines are continuing as usual. Trains will pass through these stations without any changes to their schedules.

The DMRC has clarified that only passenger entry and exit have been suspended. This means commuters already on board can continue their journey, but they will not be able to board or leave trains at the affected stations until the restrictions are lifted.

Interchange facility available at Rajiv Chowk & Central Secretariat

The DMRC has also shared that interchange facilities at Rajiv Chowk and Central Secretariat will be available despite the temporary closure.

Commuters travelling on different metro lines can continue changing trains at these two stations without any disruption. However, they will not be allowed to enter or exit the stations from outside.