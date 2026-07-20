The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday suspended services at five key Metro stations in central Delhi due to security reasons, as the Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced and security was tightened in the national capital ahead of a proposed march towards Parliament by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

In a post on X, the DMRC announced that Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth Metro stations would remain closed until further instructions. All five stations are located near the Parliament complex and Jantar Mantar, where protests have been underway for several weeks.

Metro stations closed amid Parliament security

The closure comes as Delhi Police intensified security arrangements around Parliament and nearby areas in view of the Monsoon Session and the CJP’s proposed “Chalo Sansad” march. Personnel from the Rapid Action Force have also been deployed to maintain law and order.

According to Delhi Police, the organisation has not sought official permission to hold the march. Authorities also reiterated that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), equivalent to the earlier Section 144 of the CrPC, remain in force across the New Delhi district.

The advisory stated that protest marches, demonstrations, processions and assemblies of five or more people are prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar with prior approval. Police warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the restrictions.

Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike adds momentum to protest

The protest movement began in June over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. It gained nationwide attention after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation at Jantar Mantar in late June and began an indefinite hunger strike.

Earlier in the day, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The proposed march to Parliament had earlier been announced by Wangchuk, who was shifted to a hospital on Saturday morning. Despite his hospitalisation, protesters continued their demonstration at Jantar Mantar as police maintained heightened security across central Delhi.