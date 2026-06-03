Construction work for the R.K. Ashram–Indraprastha corridor of Delhi Metro Phase 5A has finally begun, and the work is now underway on the first four stations, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official told Financial Express Online.

The development offers the first concrete sign of progress on the Central Vista corridor. This Phase 5A line is expected to ease chronic traffic around Bharat Mandapam, the Central Secretariat office hubs, and key government and college areas.

The official confirmed to financialexpress.com that work has started on the Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, and Kartavya Bhawan stations. Additionally, a Rs 430-crore contract (EC-02) for the corridor was awarded to Afcons Infrastructure in the first week of May 2026, covering the underground Shivaji Stadium station and a 1-km twin-tunnel stretch between R.K. Ashram Marg and Shivaji Stadium.

R.K. Ashram–Indraprastha corridor: All you need to know

The R.K. Ashram–Indraprastha corridor is part of Delhi Metro’s Phase 5A and has been planned as an extension of the Magenta Line (Line 8). Running about 9.913 km, it is expected to significantly improve metro connectivity across Central Delhi.

Stations planned on the corridor

The corridor will have 10 stations: R.K. Ashram Marg, Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam, and Indraprastha.

Cabinet approval and project background

The R.K. Ashram–Indraprastha corridor was approved by the Cabinet in December 2025 as part of Delhi Metro’s Phase 5A project. Along with this, two other corridors: Aerocity–IGI Terminal and Sarita Vihar Depot–Kalindi Kunj, were also approved by the Cabinet at the same time.

The total estimated cost for the Phase 5A project is ₹12,014.91 crore and covers about 16 km across all three corridors. It will add 13 new stations in total, including 10 underground and 3 elevated stations, helping expand Delhi’s metro network further.

Delhi Metro Phase 5A at a glance

Corridor Route Length Estimated Cost Total No. of Stations Line-8 – Magenta Line R.K. Ashram – Indraprastha 9.913 km Rs. 9570.4 crore 10 Stations Line-10 – Golden Line Aerocity – IGI Terminal 1 2.263 km Rs. 1419.6 crore 1 Station Line-10 – Golden Line Sarita Vihar Depot – Kalindi Kunj 3.9 km Rs. 1024.8 crore 3 Stations

Contracts awarded so far for the corridor

Besides the recently awarded EC-02 package, DMRC has already awarded two other major contracts for the corridor, marking steady progress on the project.

Contract EC-01 went to SAM (India) Builtwell Private Limited at ₹222.76 crore, covering the design and construction of the underground Yuge Yugeen Bharat station.

Contract EC-03 went to Cemindia Projects Limited, covering twin underground tunnels, two underground stations, and other civil works on the Central Vista stretch of the corridor under Phase 5A.

A link across West, North, Old, and Central Delhi

The corridor will improve connectivity between West, North, Old, and Central Delhi, giving commuters a faster, more direct route to Central Vista, government offices, and other key public areas. The new link is expected to ease daily travel for thousands of commuters and reduce peak-hour pressure on Central Delhi’s roads.

Phase 5B: The next expansion Plan

After the progress under Phase 5A, Delhi Metro is moving ahead with its next phase of expansion under Phase 5B. The upcoming phase is expected to further strengthen the city’s metro network by improving connectivity.

The Phase 5B plan includes seven new routes spanning 97.16 km and 65 stations, linking residential, commercial, and developing pockets of the city.

Key Proposed Metro Routes Under Phase V(B)

S. No. Route Length (km) Stations 1 Dhansa Bus Stand – Nangloi 11.86 km 9 stations 2 Central Secretariat – Kishangarh 15.97 km 10 stations 3 Samaypur Badli – Narela 12.89 km 8 stations 4 Kirti Nagar – Palam 9.96 km 6 stations 5 Jor Bagh – Mithapur 16.99 km 12 stations 6 Shastri Park – Mayur Vihar Phase III 13.2 km 8 stations 7 Keshavpuram – Rohini Sector 34 16.29 km 12 stations Total 97.16 km 65 Stations

Project Cost and DPR Status

The Delhi Metro Phase V(B) project is estimated to cost around ₹48,204 crore. This amount will be used for building new metro lines, stations, and related infrastructure like depots and tunnels. The project is a major step toward improving Delhi’s public transport system.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase V(B) has been submitted to the Central Government and is currently under review. After approval and funding clearance, construction work will start in phases, with DMRC expected to begin work on priority corridors first.

Delhi Metro Phase 5A & 5B: Boost to City Mobility

The upcoming Delhi Metro Phase 5A and Phase 5B projects will change the way people travel across Delhi. These new metro lines will improve connectivity between key areas like Central Delhi, West Delhi, and other important parts of the city.

Overall, these new metro routes will make daily travel simpler, faster, and more convenient for people in Delhi. This will also help reduce traffic pressure on busy roads and improve overall mobility across the city.