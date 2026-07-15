Karnataka government has unveiled an ambitious Artificial Intelligence (AI) roadmap centered on two next-generation green data centres and India’s first government-driven AI University. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state wants to become the country’s AI capital. Speaking at Google I/O Connect India 2026 in Bengaluru on Tuesday (July 14), he said the green data centres would be built in a coastal district and near Bengaluru, while the university would anchor a wider ecosystem for research, innovation and startups.

CM Shivakumar said the government was considering “a next-generation green data centre in a coastal district as well as one near Bengaluru,” calling it “a big discussion” the state had taken up. The plan reflects Karnataka’s effort to balance AI expansion with concerns over the energy and water demands of modern data centres.

Presenting Karnataka's roadmap to become India's AI Capital, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @DKShivakumar has announced: • India's first and largest AI University in Bengaluru on a 100-acre world class campus, with regional campuses in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad,… pic.twitter.com/UrcIGIwGgU — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 14, 2026

One site under consideration is Hoskote near Bengaluru, where a proposed 500 MW facility could use 60 MLD of secondary-treated water from the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board and solar power from the 2,000 MW Pavagada Solar Park. Mangaluru is being considered as the other possible location, giving the state both inland and coastal options for sustainable AI infrastructure.

India’s first AI University in Karnataka

The Chief Minister said Karnataka would establish India’s first government-driven Artificial Intelligence University, describing it as a world-class institution meant to build talent, advance research and connect academia with industry and government. He said the state wanted to “lay the foundation for the first and the largest AI university by the government” and to nurture “an AI ecosystem that is world class.”

According to the plan, the university will come up in Bengaluru on a 100-acre campus, with regional campuses in the following places:

Kalaburagi

Belagavi

Hubballi-Dharwad

Mangaluru

Mysuru

Alongside it, the state government will create an AI Hub to serve as an incubation centre for AI research and development by startups, companies and other stakeholders.

Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @DKShivakumar inaugurated Google I/O Connect India 2026 in Bengaluru and shared Karnataka's vision to emerge as one of the world's leading centres for responsible Artificial Intelligence. With innovation, research and world-class talent at its core,… pic.twitter.com/eOoGoDKvhR — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) July 14, 2026

With 17,000 startups and 40% of software exports, Karnataka targets massive on AI

CM Shivakumar said Karnataka’s goal is to become an “AI-native state” where artificial intelligence is used to improve governance and public service delivery rather than remaining just a slogan. “AI must help teachers teach better, doctors diagnose diseases earlier, farmers receive better advisory services, citizens access government services with dignity and speed, and small businesses compete confidently,” he said.

He also said AI should be used to strengthen education, healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, urban mobility and governance. He outlined five areas for collaboration with Google: building AI tools for public services and small businesses, supporting startups, expanding AI learning opportunities for students, making Karnataka a global laboratory for responsible technology and deepening Google’s long-term ecosystem partnership.

Shivakumar argued that Karnataka already has the scale to lead India’s AI transition. He said the state contributes nearly 40 per cent of India’s software exports, Bengaluru is home to over 17,000 startups, and thousands of Global Capability Centres design and engineer products for global markets.

He added that 12,000 of Google India’s 18,000 workers are based in Bengaluru, underscoring the city’s importance as a global engineering and innovation hub. He said Google’s products, including Search, Android, YouTube, Maps, Chrome, Gmail and Google Pay, have already transformed how Indians access knowledge, conduct business and interact with services.

Karnataka pairs AI expansion to build sustainable digital economy

The green data centre push comes as the government looks to frame a sustainable data centre policy to address energy and water demand. IT Minister Priyank Kharge has said the state is examining technologies that are more energy efficient, better for the environment and less heat-intensive.

Met with the Intel India team for a productive discussion on strengthening Karnataka’s technology ecosystem through deeper collaboration in Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM), AI skilling, and advanced computing. We explored opportunities to equip students and… pic.twitter.com/zeCjAb2ABm — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) July 14, 2026

A committee of senior IAS officers has also been constituted to submit a report on data centres and identify locations with renewable power access, power evacuation infrastructure and water availability. That policy work is intended to support Karnataka’s broader push into AI, cloud computing and next-generation digital services.

Alongside its AI ambitions, Karnataka is laying the groundwork for a sustainable digital infrastructure strategy. The proposed policy aims to ensure that the rapid expansion of data centres is supported by renewable energy, efficient water management and resilient power infrastructure, helping balance rising digital demand with environmental priorities. By identifying suitable locations with access to clean energy, robust grid connectivity and adequate water resources, the state hopes to attract long-term investments in AI, cloud computing and digital services while promoting responsible and climate-conscious growth

Shivakumar said technological revolutions begin with curiosity and the willingness to ask, “What if we could do this differently?” He urged developers to “build boldly,” entrepreneurs to “dream big,” researchers to keep innovating and students to never stop learning.

With the AI University, the AI Hub and the proposed green data centres, Karnataka is trying to combine education, infrastructure and sustainability into one large policy push. The state’s message is clear: it wants to lead India’s AI future, and it wants to do so responsibly.