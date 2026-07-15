Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched the TCS Autonomous Engineering Lab Powered by NVIDIA at its Global Axis campus in Bengaluru.

TCS in its regulatory filing said, “The new facility will serve as a physical AI hub to accelerate the development and real-world deployment of AI-led solutions across mobility and manufacturing using NVIDIA AI Infrastructure.”

TCS-NVIDIA lab aims to speed up AI adoption

The lab is designed to help companies move beyond AI pilot projects and deploy industrial AI solutions at scale. TCS said enterprises will be able to design, test and validate AI applications in a controlled environment before rolling them out in real-world manufacturing plants, factories and mobility operations.

The company added that customers can use TCS’ engineering expertise and technology accelerators to rapidly prototype and simulate AI use cases across industries, reducing deployment risks and speeding up time-to-market.

TCS-NVIDIA lab to support next-generation industrial AI

According to TCS, the lab will support AI applications across connected vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, smart manufacturing, predictive maintenance, automated quality inspection and real-time process optimisation.

The facility will also include digital twin and simulation environments, allowing companies to test products, factories and industrial operations virtually before deployment. TCS said the lab will help enterprises embed AI across engineering, manufacturing and operational systems while giving them access to NVIDIA’s AI infrastructure and ecosystem.

Expansion of long-term collaboration

TCS said the new engineering lab marks a significant expansion of its long-standing partnership with NVIDIA. The collaboration will now extend beyond technology integration to include capability building, customer engagement and the joint development of AI-powered industrial solutions.

About TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), part of Tata Group, is the largest IT company based on market cap.

The company has highly skilled workforce spread across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers across the world.

TCS Q1FY27

In its Q1FY27, TCS reported annualised AI revenue at $2.6 billion. AI was a key driver of deal wins as well. TCS signing an $800 million AI-led business transformation contract with SKF, besides multi-million-dollar agreements with ServiceNow and a Europe-based Fortune Global 50 company.

TCS Q1 revenue stood at Rs 72,275 crore, rising 14% year-on-year.

TCS share price

The share price of TCS is trading flat in the intraday trading session. The stock of TCS has declined 14.26% in last three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, TCS shares fell 32.07%.