The recently listed parent company for Groww, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, posted profit in the June quarter. Its Q1FY27 net profit came in at Rs 735 crore, surging 94% year-on-year from Rs 378 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. On a sequential basis, its profit expanded by 7% from Rs 686 crore reported in Q4FY26. The shares surged 4% intra-day.

In Q1, the company saw increased contribution from MTF (+1.1pp QoQ) and Commodity Derivatives (+0.4pp QoQ), driven by deeper product penetration and adoption. It expects “trend of revenue diversification away from Equity Derivatives to continue, offsetting the volatility-driven spike that we alluded to last quarter,” as per the investor presentation.

Groww: Total users jump in Q1

For the June quarter, the company reported 2.2 crore total transacting users, marking a 24% YoY jump and a QoQ increase of 4%. Billionbrains Garage Ventures’ active users were pegged at 1.7 crore.

Total transacting users in the company’s context refer to customers who have invested or deposited Rs 1,000 or more and have undertaken transactions via the application. This also includes users who undertook loans for the first time through the platform.

The company’s total customer assets for Q1FY27 were posted at Rs 3.6 lakh crore, increasing 38% from the year-ago period and 22% from the Jan-March quarter.

Groww Q1FY26 highlights

The wealth management firm reported its consolidated revenue from operations for Q1FY27 at Rs 1,501 crore, up 66% YoY from Rs 904 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

However, on a sequential basis, its topline shrank 0.2% QoQ from Rs 1,505 crore reported in Q4FY26.

Groww’s Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) advanced by a whopping 101% at Rs 971 crore against Rs 483 crore reported in Q1FY26. On a QoQ basis, the jump was significantly smaller at 3% from Rs 939 crore reported in Q4FY26.

For Q1FY27, Groww’s market share across its share segment stood the highest at Rs 15,801 crore, expanding 15 % YoY, followed by its equity derivatives share at Rs 15,661 crore, up 11% on-year. The mutual funds segment advanced 14% YoY to Rs 13,229 crore, and its Margin Trading Facility rose 2.7% to Rs 3,775 crore.

Groww share price

Following the release of its June quarter results, Groww’s share price advanced by 4% in the intraday session. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of nearly 2%, while over the past six months it has increased by more than 21%.

So far this year, Groww’s stock has climbed by nearly 36%.