KEC International has secured new orders worth Rs 1,180 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D), renewables, civil, and cables & conductors businesses, the company said on Tuesday.

The business has secured orders for T&D projects across India, the Middle East and the Americas. These include a 400 kV transmission line project in western India to supply power to a data centre.

Along with this the company has received orders to supply transmission line towers in the Middle East and order for the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

Solar, thermal power projects add to order book

The company’s renewables business secured an order for a more than 200 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) project in western India from an existing private sector client.

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Its civil business also received an order for additional civil and structural works for a 150 MW thermal power plant in eastern India from a leading private sector company.

The cables and conductors business won several orders in both the domestic and overseas markets, although the company did not disclose their value.

First data centre transmission project

Commenting on the order wins, KEC International Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said the company has secured its first transmission line project dedicated to evacuating power for a data centre.

“Our Renewables business continues to strengthen relations with existing clients as reflected in the award of the large solar project. With these orders, our YTD order intake stands at over Rs. 5,200 crores,” Kejriwal said.

About KEC International

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors. It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group.

About RPG Enterprises

RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India’s fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of $ 5.2 Billion. The group has diverse business interests in the areas of Infrastructure, Tyres, Pharma, IT and Specialty as well as in emerging innovation-led technology businesses.

KEC International share price

The share price of KEC International opened at Rs 504.00 on Wednesday, 4% higher than the previous day’s close. The stock has declined 30.93% so far this year.