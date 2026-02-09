IT services firm TCS has partnered with Australian company Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) to help transform the company’s global digital operations.

Under the partnership, TCS will utilise its technology, data, and AI expertise in the travel industry to help future-proof FCTG’s cloud and network services and modernize its services platforms.

Scope of partnership

The Indian IT major will help FCTG in the development of a clear strategy to enhance the company’s platform standardization. Further, through governance and transparent reporting, TCS aims to help improve the company’s service delivery.

“The partnership will streamline and consolidate core systems, unlock greater value from existing technological investments, and improve performance across FCTG’s global enterprise technology stack,” TCS said in its press release.

“With over three decades of leadership in the travel sector, TCS partners with the world’s leading travel operators, offering consulting-led solutions and services across business operations, customer service management, supply chain, marketing, pricing strategies, and business model reinvention,” the company added in its statement.

TCS expanding operations in Australia

The IT firm said that it has been strengthening its operations in Australia and serves as a digital partner to most of the top 10 listed companies in the country. Currently, TCS operates in five locations across the country.

TCS, Flight Centre Travel Group management bet big on partnership

Commenting on the partnership, Graham Turner, Chief Executive Officer, Flight Centre Travel Group, said, “Strengthening our technology backbone is an ongoing priority, and we look forward to collaborating with the TCS team to deliver tangible benefits to our people and, ultimately, our customers and shareholders.”

Also expressing his enthusiasm over the collaboration, Krishnan Ramanujam, President of Consumer Business Group, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “Together, we are transforming the enterprise technology services of one of Australia’s most iconic travel brands to adopt an AI-first, simplified global operating model.”

TCS share price

The shares of TCS were trading flat in the intraday session. Over the past five trading sessions, the company’s stock has declined by over 8%, while over the past one year, the company’s stock has declined by 27%