The share price of Tata Elxsi plunged by more than 5% intra-day after the company announced its financial results yesterday. The company’s board has recommended a dividend for FY26, marking its first dividend announcement for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Tata Elxsi: Dividend Rs 75 per share

The tech company’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 75 per share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The dividend payment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the company’s upcoming annual general meeting.

The record date and the payout timeline for the same has not been finalized yet.

For FY25, the company has paid out a final dividend of Rs 75 per share.

So far the company has declared 26 dividends since its listing in 2001. Its dividend yield is around 1.7%.

Tata Elxsi: Q4 Financial Performance

Tata Elxsi reported its net profit at over Rs 220 crore, rising nearly 28% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, from Rs 172 crore reported in Q4FY25. Sequentially , the company’s net profit rose 23%.

The tech company pegged its revenue from operations for Q4FY26 at Rs 993 crore, rising over 9% YoY from Rs 908 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis the revenue rose 4% compared to Rs 953 crore in Q3FY26.

Tata Elxsi: Share Price

In intra-day trade the company’s stock was trading low 5.4% at Rs 4,396. The company’s stock touched an intra-day low of Rs 4,387. Over the past five trading sessions, the stock has declined by over 4%, while over the past one month it has delivered a return of more than 6%.

Tata Elxsi’s share price has gone down by nearly 19% over the past six months. So far in 2026, the stock has declined by more than 15%.

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Tata Elxsi: Management Commentary

Commenting on the company’s financial performance, Manoj Raghavan, CEO and MD of Tata Elxsi said, “During the quarter, we did well in improving our PBT margins by 143 basis points over the previous quarter to 25.6%. This corresponds to 10.7% QoQ growth in PBT.”

He added that, “ Our Media & Communications business registered a strong growth 5.6% QoQ in constant currency terms over the previous quarter. The growth was driven by ongoing deal ramp-ups, a strategic AdTech engagement, and a Tier 1 U.S. Telco win. In our transportation business, while our revenues in Q4’26 consolidated after a strong 7.3% QoQ constant currency in Q3’26,…”