The June quarter earnings season (Q1FY27) of Indian companies is gathering pace, and Hindustan Zinc has joined the list of companies reporting their financial performance for the first quarter of FY27.

The mining and metals company delivered a sharp rise in both revenue and profit compared with the same period last year.

Let’s take a look at the financial numbers –

Hindustan Zinc Q1FY27: Revenue and profit

According to the company’s exchange filing, consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 13,747 crore in the June quarter from Rs 7,771 crore a year ago. This represents a 76.9% year-on-year increase.

Total income also climbed sharply to Rs 14,063 crore, compared with Rs 8,050 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, registering growth of around 74.7%.

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At the same time, total expenses increased to Rs 6,749 crore from Rs 5,065 crore, a rise of nearly 33.2%

Hindustan Zinc Q1: Profit beats market expectations

Hindustan Zinc reported a profit before tax of Rs 7,314 crore, compared with Rs 2,985 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s net profit also surged to Rs 5,469 crore, up from Rs 2,234 crore reported in the June quarter of FY26. The profit was 145% higher year-on-year.

Another key highlight was operating performance. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) nearly doubled to Rs 8,050 crore, compared with Rs 3,859 crore in the same quarter last year, a growth of about 108.6%.

How Hindustan Zinc reacted?

Hindustan Zinc’s share price was trading largely flat after the earnings announcement.

The stock has delivered mixed returns across different time periods. Over the last five trading sessions, it has gained around 1%. However, on a six-month basis, the stock is still down nearly 27%.

Looking at the longer-term trend, the stock has generated a 19% return over the past one year. So far in 2026, however, it has declined around 13%.