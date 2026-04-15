HDFC group company, HDB Financial Services, announced its Q4 and full-year FY26 results today, marking its first set of audited financials since listing in July 2025.

The NBFC delivered double-digit growth in its YoY performance, marked by steady loan growth and an advance in asset quality.

HDB Financial Services: Final Dividend Rs 2

For FY26, the company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per share of face value Rs 10 each. In the previous quarter too, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

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HDB Financial Services: Q4 Profit up 41%

For Q4FY26, the NBFC reported a 41% YoY growth in its net profit at Rs 750 crore against Rs 531 crore reported last year for the same period. The double-digit rise comes on the back of margin expansion, improvement in asset quality, and growth in the consumer finance portfolio.

Its consumer finance loans grew nearly 16%, outpacing both enterprise lending, which grew around 8%, and asset finance, which grew close to 11% over the same period.

HDB Financial Services: Q4 Revenue up 11%

The company’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,745 crore, rising 11% YoY in comparison to Rs 4,266 crore reported in Q3FY25. Sequentially, the profit saw a marginal rise of over 1% to Rs 4,673 crore.

The NBFC’s assets under management were clocked at Rs 1,18,733 crore, reflecting a rise of nearly 11% from Rs 1,07,262 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its gross loan book for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 1,18,493 crore against Rs 1,06,878 crore, expanding 11%.

HDB Financial, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, said its net interest income increased by more than 21% to Rs 2,399 crore.

HDB Financial Services: Share Price

The company’s share price ended Wednesday’s trade at Rs 646.55, up over 5% from its previous close. Over the past one month, the NBFC’s stock has delivered a return of nearly 0.7%.

However, looking at the longer time frame, the company’s stock has declined by more than 13% over the past six months. So far in 2026, the stock has fallen by 23%.