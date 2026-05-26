FMCG stocks are in focus as major consumer goods companies have declared dividend payouts for their shareholders. Major companies like ITC, Nestle India, and Hindustan Unilever have declared dividends for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

It is important to note the record date for these payouts, as if you don’t appear in the company’s record books on or before this date, you will not be eligible for the dividend payout.

So, here are major FMCG dividend payouts you should watch out for:

#1 ITC sets May 27 as record date for final dividend

The cigarettes-to-stationery maker has announced a final dividend of Rs 8 per share, and the record date for the same has been fixed for Wednesday, May 27. The company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 14.50 per share.

Beneficiaries will receive the said amount in their demat accounts between Friday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 29.

#2 HUL fixes June 23 as record date

Hindustan Unilever has announced a final dividend of Rs 22 per share with a face value of Re 1 apiece for FY26. The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for Tuesday, June 23.

With this addition, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 41 per share.

#3 Nestle India dividend record date July 10

The company, whose portfolio comprises famous brands like Maggi and Kit-Kat, has set Friday, July 10 as the record date for its final dividend payout of Rs 5 per share. The dividend would be paid on each share of face value Re 1.

For FY26, the company’s total dividend payout stands at Rs 12 per share.

#4 Dabur India final dividend record date July 17

The FMCG major has declared a final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share, and the record date for the same has been fixed for Friday, July 17. For FY26, the company’s total dividend payout stands at Rs 8.25 per share.

#5 Britannia India final dividend record date July 17

The cakes and biscuit manufacturer has recommended its highest-ever dividend payout at Rs 90.5 per share of face value Re 1 each. This marks the final dividend payout by the company for FY26.

The record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for Friday, July 31. So, if you don’t appear in the company’s record books before the aforementioned date, you won’t be eligible for the said payout.