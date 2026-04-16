The Q4 earnings season is underway in full swing and along with financial performance, investors are also watching out for dividend announcements.

Several companies like ABB India and Muthoot Finance have declared dividends. Anticipation is also building around HDFC Bank announcing a final dividend.

So to keep up with the dividend payouts, here are the record dates and dividend expectations of these three companies:

1. HDFC AMC recommends Rs 54 dividend

HDFC AMC has recommended a final dividend of Rs 54 per equity share of Rs 5. The record date for the same has not been announced. Last year in April the company had declared a final dividend of Rs 90 per share.

2. Muthoot Finance dividend record date April 17

For FY26, the NBFC has declared an interim dividend of Rs 30 per share. The record date for the same has been fixed for April 17, so in case you don’t appear in the company’s records on the aforementioned date, you won’t be eligible for the payout.

Eligible shareholders will receive the payout within 30 days from the date of declaration. In FY25, Muthoot Finance had paid an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share.

3. ABB India recommends Rs 29.59 final dividend

The tech firm has recommended a final dividend payout of Rs 29.59 per share for FY26. The dividend would be paid on 21 crore equity shares of face value Rs 2 each, subject to the approval of shareholders.

If declared the record date for the same has been set for May 2. In Q1 ABB India had announced an interim dividend of Rs 9.77 per share. For FY25, the company paid out a final dividend of Rs 33.5 per share.

4. HDFC Bank may recommend a final dividend

The private lender has scheduled its board meeting for April 18 to declare its financial performance, and the bank stated that the board may also recommend a final dividend for FY26.

HDFC Bank’s results are widely anticipated over its recent management reshuffle and accountability rift. In July 2025, the bank had announced a special dividend of Rs 5 per share. For FY25, the lender paid out a final dividend of Rs 22 per share.

5. Bajaj Finserv may recommend final dividend

Bajaj Finserv has scheduled its board meeting for April 30 to declare its financial performance, and the NBFC may also recommend a final dividend. For FY25, Bajaj Finserv had declared a total dividend of Rs 56 per share.