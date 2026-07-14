The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued public notices for the deregistration of four Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft operated by SpiceJet after their lessors invoked the Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA) framework, according to PTI.

Responding to the development, SpiceJet said the aircraft have remained grounded for a prolonged period due to engine-related issues and that their deregistration would eliminate lease rental costs without affecting the airline’s operations.

Four Boeing 737 MAX aircraft under deregistration process

Public notices issued by the DGCA show that Ireland-based lessors Sky High LXXX Leasing Company Ltd and Sky High LXXVII Leasing Company Ltd have filed IDERA deregistration requests for the four aircraft.

The aircraft identified in the notices are registered as VT-MXA, VT-MXC, VT-MAX and VT-MXB. Under the IDERA mechanism, aircraft lessors can directly approach the aviation regulator to seek deregistration and repossession of leased aircraft in accordance with international aviation leasing agreements.

Responding to the development, SpiceJet said the aircraft have remained grounded due to manufacturing issues involving the High Pressure Turbine (HPT) engines.

“The deregistration of these aircraft will eliminate lease rental costs on assets that have remained non-operational for a prolonged period. There is no impact on the airline’s operations, as these aircraft have been out of service for a considerable time,” a SpiceJet spokesperson told PTI.

The airline added that it continues to remain in discussions with both the lessors and the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) regarding the return to service of the aircraft.

Grounded aircraft, reduced fleet

The latest development comes as SpiceJet continues to operate a reduced fleet while working to restore capacity and strengthen its operations.

According to fleet tracking data available on Planespotters, the airline currently has around 11 aircraft in active service, while 42 aircraft remain parked.

In recent months, SpiceJet has been undertaking scheduled maintenance on parts of its fleet and has outlined plans to induct additional aircraft ahead of the peak travel season. The airline has maintained that the four aircraft covered by the deregistration notices have remained out of service for an extended period and that their removal from the register will not affect current flight operations.