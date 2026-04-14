Brokerage house Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers (ARSSBL) has announced its Q4 results for FY26, reporting a sharp rise in its YoY profit and revenue. The company has also proposed a final dividend for its shareholders.

Here are the details from the company’s Q4 performance that investors need to track

Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers proposes Rs 5 final dividend

For FY26, the company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 5 per share, which is 100% of the face value. The dividend payout will be subject to shareholder approval. This marks the first dividend payout by the company since it got listed on NSE and BSE in September 2025.

Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers: Q4 net profit

For Q4FY26, the company’s consolidated net profit rose by nearly 125% YoY to Rs 41.5 crore, against Rs 18.4 crore reported for the same period last year. Sequentially, ARSSBL’s net profit was up over 12% from Rs 37 crore.

Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers: Q4 revenue

The company’s total revenue from operations was reported at Rs 255.6 crore, reflecting a YoY rise of 28% from Rs 199.6 crore reported in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, the topline rose by 3% from Rs 248 crore reported in Q3FY26.

ARSSBL’s Q4FY26 revenue from broking-related services rose 14.5% YoY to Rs 120 crore from nearly Rs 105 crore reported in Q4FY25. However, for FY26, the revenue performance in this segment declined by nearly 7% to Rs 475 crore from Rs 510 crore reported in FY25.

Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Broker: Q4 EBITDA

The broking house’s EBITDA for the reporting quarter was pegged at Rs 110 crore, up 51% from nearly Rs 73 crore reported in the same quarter last year .

The company’s assets under management grew by 21% YoY to Rs 778 crore, creating an enduring revenue pipeline for the future, ARSSBL said in its statement of financials.

Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers: Management commentary

Speaking on the financial performance, Pradeep Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, said,

“FY26 was a challenging year for the capital markets sector as a whole…. As a result, we witnessed a slight dip of 6.8% in our broking revenues during the period, which was more than compensated by a 32.6% increase in interest on MTF (margin trading facility) and a 44.1% increase in our distribution income, resulting in a 10.2% increase in our revenue from operations, and consequently a 24.8% increase in our PAT.”

He added, “We continued to remain focused on strengthening our client relationships by enabling informed, long-term investment decisions, and ensuring that every engagement creates enduring value.”