Funding into Indian solar startups has crossed $1 billion so far this year, underscoring growing investor confidence in businesses spanning rooftop installations, financing, manufacturing and smart energy management.

While heightened concerns around global energy security have sharpened investor interest, industry executives and investors say the funding momentum is rooted in India’s structural shift towards renewable energy rather than a temporary geopolitical trigger.

According to Tracxn, the fund raise so far, includes several late-stage rounds. Last month, Solar Square raised $53 million in a Series C funding round led by B Capital, with participation from existing investors including Lightspeed, Elevation Capital, Good Capital, Lowercarbon Capital and Rainmatter by Zerodha, taking its total funding to more than $100 million. Earlier this year, Inox Clean Energy raised $343.8 million in a Series D round, while GREW Solar secured $115.9 million from Bay Capital.

Investors say the profile of companies attracting capital has also evolved. While large utility-scale developers and infrastructure funds historically dominated solar investments, venture capital is increasingly backing technology-led businesses focused on residential rooftop solar, financing platforms, energy management and manufacturing. “These are capital-efficient, tech-enabled businesses with defensible unit economics. That’s exactly what early-stage investors look for,” Ashish Bhatia, founder and CEO of India Accelerator and co-founder of Finvolve VC, told Fe.

The renewed focus on energy security has strengthened the investment case, but investors say it has merely accelerated a trend that was already underway. India’s clean energy targets, supportive government policies, rising corporate sustainability commitments and steady growth in electricity demand had already created favourable conditions for solar businesses. Recent global supply chain disruptions and energy market volatility have only reinforced the need for domestic renewable energy capacity.

Industry executives say investors are increasingly rewarding companies with strong manufacturing capabilities, differentiated technology and visible order books. “Investor appetite for companies with demonstrated manufacturing capability, a clear cost story and credible order books has genuinely strengthened over the past year,” Vijay Menon, chief operating officer at Navitas Solar, said, adding that investors are favouring businesses with technology or manufacturing moats over those focused only on project execution.

The market opportunity remains significant. According to IMARC Group, India’s solar energy market, valued at $30.03 billion in 2025, is projected to reach $538.91 billion by 2034. Solar Square, which offers a full-stack residential solar platform, says it has installed systems in more than 50,000 homes and has crossed an annual revenue run rate of over Rs 1,000 crore. “Investors are responding to a market that has already proven its growth curve, with a massive runway still ahead of it,” Shreya Mishra, co-founder of Solar Square, said.

Within the sector, rooftop solar platforms continue to attract investor interest because of recurring revenue opportunities, while financing models aimed at reducing upfront costs for households and small businesses are emerging as another high-growth category. Agri-solar applications, energy storage, domestic manufacturing of cells and modules, and ancillary businesses such as testing, EPC technology and recycling are also seeing rising investor attention.