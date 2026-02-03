Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries’ wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL), has acquired a 50.1% equity stake in Sikhya Entertainment for an aggregate cash consideration of Rs 150 crore.

With this deal, Sikhya Entertainment, one of India’s most globally recognised and awarded production houses becomes part of Jio Studios, the media and content arm of Reliance Industries.

The transaction was completed on February 2 and carried out through a mix of primary and secondary investments.

Reliance Industries’ Jio Studios partners Sikhya Entertainment to co-create films, series

Reliance Industries said in its BSE release that “the collaboration of Jio Studios with SEPL, to co-create films and series for audiences in India and worldwide, brings together Jio Studios’ scale, reach, focus on building enduring intellectual property,nurturing creator-led ecosystems and long-term vision with SEPL’s proven track record of globally resonant, culturally rooted storytelling.

Speaking on the partnership, Jyoti Deshpande, President of Jio Studios (Media & Content Business, RIL), said, “This association reflects our long-term belief in partnering with creators who combine creative excellence with cultural authenticity.”

“We are delighted to partner with Guneet, Achin and the Sikhya Entertainment team and by combining their distinctive storytelling legacy with Jio Studios’ scale, distribution, creative prowess and global ambition, we aim to give Indian stories the platform and pathways to reach audiences around the world,” Deshpande added.

Taking Indian stories global: Sikhya Entertainment

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, Sikhya Entertainment, shared, “For independent producers like us, driven by dreams and the audacity to turn those ideas into reality, this journey has been deeply rewarding. Partnering with Jio Studios allows us to take these stories to audiences around the world, while empowering us to champion emerging talent from across the country, where stories exist in every fabric and every thread.”

About Sikhya Entertainment

Sikhya Entertainment is founded by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. It is the only Indian production house to have won both an Academy Award and multiple National Film Awards.

The company has also played a key role in discovering and nurturing new filmmakers, writers and actors across languages.