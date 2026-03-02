Nykaa’s record December quarter may have grabbed investor attention, but the numbers are less a one-off spike and more the culmination of a decade-long transformation — from a niche online beauty retailer into a capital-efficient, brand-led platform spanning digital commerce, offline retail and owned labels.

In a sector defined by heavy fund-raising, discount-led customer acquisition and rapid delivery wars, Nykaa has quietly charted a different course. “With only approximately $140 million raised to date, we have built a roughly $2.6 billion GMV business,” Chief Financial Officer Ganesh P told FE.

“This underscores the measured approach we have taken and the sustainable manner in which we have scaled the company.”

When Nykaa began, India’s online beauty market was fragmented and largely unorganised. Counterfeit concerns were rife. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Falguni Nayar positioned the company not merely as a seller, but as a curator — emphasising authenticity, education and premium brands at a time when trust itself was a differentiator.

That positioning evolved into a discovery-led platform. The brand portfolio expanded from roughly 300 labels to more than 4,500. Investments in content, tutorials and influencer-led commerce helped build a large creator affiliate network, integrating shopping journeys across platforms such as YouTube and Snapchat.

Nykaa’s underlying thesis

The underlying thesis was simple: beauty behaves differently from grocery or electronics. It is aspirational, brand-sensitive and education-driven. Value lies not just in logistics efficiency, but in enabling consumers to discover, upgrade and trade up.

Management continues to frame the opportunity in structural terms. “We view Indian beauty as firmly at the early stage of its S-curve,” Ganesh said. With per capita beauty spend in India estimated at about $17 — well below several emerging markets — Nykaa sees a long runway for premiumisation as incomes rise.

Moving from marketplace to brand owner

The next pivot was more strategic: moving from marketplace to brand owner. Its owned portfolio now spans segments and price points. House of Nykaa Beauty has scaled into an annualised GMV business of about Rs 3,100 crore. Dot & Key has grown to around Rs 1,900 crore. Kay Beauty is nearing Rs 500 crore and expanding overseas, while Nykaa Cosmetics is approaching Rs 500 crore in general trade.

“Our owned brands are not merely private labels; they are standalone brands,” Ganesh said.

The shift has deepened margins and strengthened control over the value chain, repositioning Nykaa as a brand house with platform advantages rather than a pure retailer.

Omni-channel expansion followed a similarly calibrated path. Unlike digital-first peers that rushed offline later, Nykaa built physical retail alongside its online business. It now operates 276 stores and 44 warehouses, using stores as both experience centres and fulfilment nodes.

Faster delivery has been layered onto this network without disproportionate capital outlay. Nykaa Now runs more than 50 dark stores across seven cities, while about 80% of orders in the top 112 cities are shipped within 36 hours. The emphasis has been on operational calibration — tighter working capital cycles, better inventory turns and gradual fulfilment upgrades — rather than blitzscaling.

Financial discipline remains the throughline. Even as its customer base expanded from about 50,000 in FY15 to 42 million, the company limited external capital, improved return ratios and shortened working capital days.

The latest quarter — GMV up 28% year-on-year to Rs 5,795 crore, revenue up 26.7% to Rs 2,873 crore, and Ebitda margins at a post-listing high — reflects that structural shift. Return on capital employed has strengthened markedly over the past three years, underscoring improved capital productivity.

Rather than chase hyper-growth at any cost, Nykaa has delivered fourteen consecutive quarters of mid-20% expansion while strengthening profitability.

Beyond beauty retail and owned brands, the company now operates and distributes international labels and manages digital and physical storefronts for global brands. Its eB2B arm services nearly 485,000 retailers, adding another layer to its ecosystem.

Fashion remains a work in progress, though management expects operating leverage to improve as scale builds.

Competition from quick commerce platforms and large retailers is intensifying. Yet Nykaa’s trajectory illustrates a differentiated playbook: scale through curation, deepen margins through owned brands, integrate online and offline deliberately, and deploy capital conservatively.

The record quarter, then, is less a standalone event than confirmation of a strategic arc — the evolution of Nykaa from an online storefront into a vertically integrated, capital-efficient beauty platform built for long-term premium-led growth.