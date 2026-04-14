An explosion at Vedanta’s power plant in Chhattisgarh killed at least nine workers and 15 sustained injuries, a PTI report said.

According to preliminary information as reported by PTI, the blast occurred in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village in the afternoon.

“Nine workers have died, and 15 have sustained injuries, “Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur told PTI, adding that three victims were killed on the spot while the others succumbed to injuries at hospitals.

Rescue operation underway

The injured were undergoing treatment at hospitals in the neighboring Raigarh district, he said. Local administration and police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

He said that as the area around the boiler remains extremely hot, workers and staff have been evacuated from the vicinity.

Rescue operations are still underway to check if more persons are trapped, he added.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the incident “extremely tragic” and said the government stands with the families of the deceased. A probe will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible.

Vedanta’s response

The plant management, in a statement, said, “An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Limited), which operates and maintains the unit.”

The management said that its immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment to those affected, and that it is closely coordinating with medical teams and local authorities.

“We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities.

Vedanta’s share price

Vedanta’s stock closed at Rs 752.15 on Monday. In the last 5 trading sessions, the company’s share price has increased by 3.23 percent.

Despite the market-wide impact of the Iran War, Vedanta’s stock has remained resilient. In the last one month period, Vedanta’s stock has gained 9.7 percent. In the last six months Vedanta’s share price has grown by 56 per cent.