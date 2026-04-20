Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent firm of Groww, announced its Q4 performance. The company clocked Q4 net profit of Rs 686.4 crore, marking a 122% increase year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 309.1 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,468.4 crore, marking an 81% increase YoY from Rs 799.4 crore in Q4FY25.

The Q4 EBITDA stood at Rs 938.7 crore, a jump of 142% YoY. The EBITDA margin expanded 320 basis points in Q4FY26 to 62.4%, from 59.2% in Q3FY26.

Groww Q4: Strong topline growth

The filing further stated that the company’s total income stood at Rs 1,535.5 crore in Q4FY26, compared to Rs 849.6 crore in Q3FY26. Total transacting users reached 21.6 million, whereas the active user base stood at 16.7 million.

Grow Q4: Assets dip sequentially

As per the filing, the total customer assets stood at Rs 3 lakh crore, which is down 1% quarter-on-quarter, but increased 36% YoY. Furthermore, net inflows for the quarter were Rs 25,000 crore.

Additionally, the company also announced the resignation of nominee director Ashish Agrawal, effective April 20, 2026.

Groww share price

Groww’s stock remained rather flat during intraday on April 20. The share has been up 2.76% in the past month. The company’s share price is up 28% so far this year. The stock has gained 52% since listing last November.