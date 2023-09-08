scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

AI and blockchain to ‘reshape sectors’ 

The coming transformation will bring process efficiency

Written by FE Digital Currency
Artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies have reached a “tipping point”
Artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies have reached a “tipping point”

Artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies have reached a “tipping point” and are set to shrink established industries while creating new ones, forecasts a report from Moody’s Investors Service published on September 6, 2023, stated Cointelegraph. 

Sources revealed that the combined impact of AI and distributed ledger technologies (DLTs), such as blockchain, has effects “far beyond corporate balance sheets” and will likely reshape entire sectors, leading established industries “to shrink or disappear altogether while creating new markets from scratch.”

“The coming transformation will bring process efficiency and new products, but also amplify existing risks and give rise to new ones,” as per insights from the report.

Also Read
Also Read

“The overall economic and financial effects of technological changes, including the policy and strategic shifts they prompt, are likely to be positive. However, there will be considerable differences in how the costs and benefits of progress are distributed among people, companies, and countries,” Cointelegraph concluded.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 09:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS