Chinese scientists claim to have created a new type of wearable technology by coating origami with liquid metal. The resulting material is both flexible and conductive, making it ideal for a variety of applications, such as soft robotics and medical devices. Although metal-coated paper can be folded like regular paper, it has the properties of metal, such as the ability to conduct heat and electricity.

It is possible to create skin-based electric circuits to track finger movements, heart activity, and body temperature.

Origami is the art of folding paper into various shapes and figures

Paper coated with metal can be folded like regular paper, but it has additional properties such as tunable stiffness and the ability to conduct heat and electricity. This allows 3D paper structures to be controlled by electricity, temperature changes, or magnets.



A team of researchers from Tsinghua University, Beihang University, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences have developed this new material that could be used for wearable testing platforms, flexible devices, and soft robotics. The team published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports Physical Science last Friday.



Mercury is a rare, silvery-white metal that is liquid at room temperature. It is also highly toxic and can cause serious health problems if inhaled or ingested and it freezes at -39°C (-38°F).



The team in this study used two non-toxic liquid metal alloys, eGaIn and BiInS. eGaIn has a melting point of 15.5 degrees Celsius, while BiInS has a melting point of 62 degrees Celsius.

“eGaIn is a non-toxic, low-melting point alloy of gallium and indium. It is a conductive, shape-shifting material that can be used in a variety of applications, including electronics, robotics, and medical devices,” explains Girish Linganna, Aerospace & Defence Expert.

More about EGaIn liquid metal:

Melting point: 15.7°C

Conductivity: 100 times that of copper

Shape-shifting: Can be molded into any desired shape

Applications: Electronics, robotics, medical devices.

BiInS is a non-toxic, low-melting point alloy of bismuth, indium, and tin.

It is a conductive, shape-shifting material that can be used in a variety of applications, including electronics, robotics, and medical devices.

It has a melting point of 62°C, which is higher than eGaIn.

It is less expensive than eGaIn, making it a more attractive option for some applications.

Scientists have had trouble sticking liquid metal to surfaces like paper, plastic, cloth, and human skin because of its high surface tension. Some have tried using an adhesive, but this can weaken the material’s electrical, thermal, or mechanical properties.

A Chinese team created a new way to print using liquid metal. They applied the liquid metal to silicone stamps and then rubbed the stamps onto paper. The force of the rubbing caused the metal droplets to bind to the paper.

The scientists demonstrated that the metal-coated paper could be folded into different shapes, such as a crane and a collapsible box, just like uncoated paper. And the treated paper was folded into a spring-like shape. The liquid-metal enhancers gave the spring the ability to self-glue, keeping it compressed until it was needed. The spring could then be stretched to the desired length or height.

Researchers also discovered that the new metal can be cooled to solidify it and that it can be reheated to restore it to its initial state. The study employed a metal that weighed 50 grams (1.8 oz), proving its potential as a versatile smart material.

Yuan Bo, a postdoctoral fellow in the department of biomedical engineering at Tsinghua University in Beijing and the study’s lead author, has stated that liquid metal coating could transform readily available materials into long-lasting intelligent electronic devices.