Wondrlab, the platform-first global digital network from India, has acquired a majority stake in Cymetrix, the salesforce consulting and data analytics company in USA and India to strengthen its customer transformation and technology capabilities.

Talking about the acquisition, Saurabh Varma, founder and CEO, Wondrlab, said, “The convergence of data, content, and technology to drive transformation across marketing and business is rapidly accelerating. The acquisition of Cymetrix aligns with our strategy of expanding our capabilities in digital business transformation technologies and services. Globally proven expertise of Cymetrix in CRM, including specialised platforms like Salesforce, and their proficiency in marketing analytics will significantly enhance our ability to deliver impactful CX solutions to clients worldwide.”

As per the company, the acquisition reinforces Wondrlab’s position in providing an interconnected digital transformation ecosystem to clients worldwide, at scale.

“Cymetrix is experiencing rapid growth as CRM and Data Analytics become intrinsic to every organisational transformation initiative. We have observed that clients often face challenges extracting true value from their technology implementations due to the silos that exist between creative content solutions and martech platforms. Wondrlab’s proposition of an interconnected digital ecosystem is highly compelling for us, as technology entrepreneurs, we see a tremendous potential in converging deep platform capabilities,” Sandip Chintawar, founder and director of Cymetrix, added.

