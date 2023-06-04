Simpl announces month-long campaign for World Environment Day

Simpl has announced the launch of a month-long campaign to observe World Environment Day and pledge its commitment to sustainability.

As per the company, it has eliminated use of paper cups, ensured waste segregation and energy savings at the workplace as part of this campaign. Additionally, it will be organising a host of activities during the month to engage employees in sustainable living.

“As a committed corporate citizen, Simpl is dedicated to minimising its carbon footprint while actively contributing to the global campaign for combating climate change. Our headquarters are designed to ensure it receives sufficient natural light to reduce dependency on renewable resources and minimise energy usage,” Sneha Arora, chief human resources officer, Simpl said.

Moreover, the organisation will be switching off all the lights in its workplace in Bengaluru from 3:00-4:00 PM on June 5.

“Taking this initiative ahead, we are rolling out a month-long campaign on the occasion of World Environment Day with an array of initiatives towards building a greener workplace and driving awareness around sustainable living with our employees. By empowering employees to embrace eco-friendly practices, we remain united in our campaign to facilitate positive change and help create a sustainable world for future generations,” Arora added.

Also Read Nutralite launches #KhaaneMeinDoodhKiShakti campaign

Furthermore, the company has instituted a sustainability club to drive peer group conversations and sustainability-focused activities.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook