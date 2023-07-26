Pop icon Zaeden launches unisex fragrance brand SOL

Indian pop icon Zaeden has announced the launch of his fragrance brand SOL – a unisex perfume line born from the stories of life. The perfume is launched in two fragrances namely Mystic Voice and Sweet Sea.

Speaking about the launch, Zaeden said, “I am excited to announce this chapter of my life captured in the form of SOL. An unparalleled blend of elegance and soul, it is a manifestation of my lifelong love for fragrances and the culmination of my personal journey. Each bottle has been crafted with utmost thought and devotion to the art of scents, making them the embodiment of cherished moments.”

The brand is launched with a vision to capture life’s stories by bottling them in scents while targeting the Gen-Z and millennial audience.

“SOL isn’t just about innovative product design and functionality, it is about an experiential revolution. With SOL, we have harnessed an inspired and avant-garde perspective, which, in turn, has given birth to a creation that is nothing short of sublime. SOL stands as a monumental achievement, unmatched and unrivalled in its realm, reshaping the way we perceive, appreciate, and interact with fragrances,” Amal Jain, director and chief perfumer, Aesir Perfumes, added.

Moreover, SOL is a collaboration between Zaeden, Aesir Perfumes LLP and REPRESENT.

Aayushman Sinha, CEO and founder, REPRESENT, said, “We, at REPRESENT, are armed with industry leaders and a supportive set of artists who believe in the true power of collaboration, enabling us to create resonating narratives. We don’t just believe in taking an approach to tangible experiences that are unprecedented but also disruptive and create value for everyone in the loop. The era of the conventional is over; we are here to lead the new era of engagement, dialogue, and community building around SOL.”

Also Read CarLelo redefines corporate identity by introducing new brand logo

Additionally, the perfume shall be available in 50 ml size bottles with a starting price of Rs 1800 on SOL’s website.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook