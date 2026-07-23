The UK stock market is back on investors’ radar, not because they expect every company to do well, but because they believe Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s ambitious policy agenda could create a much bigger gap between winners and losers. For hedge funds, that is exactly the kind of environment they look for.

As reported by CNBC, after years in which the UK market offered relatively few stock-specific opportunities, investors now expect Burnham’s plans on housing, industrial policy, regional development, taxation and public services to reshape entire sectors. This could allow them to invest in companies expected to benefit from government policies while betting against businesses likely to struggle.

At the same time, bearish bets on UK stocks have risen sharply. According to CNBC, disclosed short positions against UK-listed companies increased fivefold in the first six months of 2026, telling us how investors are positioning themselves for greater volatility and sector-specific shifts rather than making a call on the market.

“Where we are today is that there are lots of winners and losers, which is good because we want that dispersion,” Alyx Wood, chief investment officer at Kernow Asset Management, told CNBC. “There’s an explosive cocktail of really interesting things going on right now. It’s pretty fast moving.”

Burnham promises a new economic model

Burnham formally became Britain’s seventh prime minister in just over a decade this week after Keir Starmer stepped down following months of poor opinion polls and disappointing local election results.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, Burnham sought to present himself as a leader who would end years of political instability and rebuild public confidence.

“I know people at home are fed up with politics,” he said. “We have not been good enough.”

Calling his government a “cost-of-living government”, Burnham promised immediate and fully funded measures to reduce household expenses while unveiling what he described as a “new political model and a new economic model” for Britain.

He said the government would launch a 10-year programme to restructure the economy, reindustrialise the country, decentralise power from Westminster and hand greater control over taxation and public services to local authorities.

Housing, regions and public services at the centre

Much of Burnham’s agenda focuses on reviving Britain’s domestic economy. His plans include the country’s biggest house-building programme since the post-war years, stronger regional governments, a permanent No. 10 office in Manchester and greater local control over services such as transport, water and energy.

He has also identified youth unemployment as a major priority, saying the government must address the nearly one million young people who are not in employment, education or training.

Rather than relying primarily on benefit cuts to reduce welfare spending, Burnham argued that improving education, expanding employment support and strengthening mental health services would provide a more sustainable way to lower the welfare bill.

Housing affordability and utility costs are also expected to become key pillars of the government’s cost-of-living agenda, areas that investors believe could significantly reshape industries ranging from construction to energy.

Investors expect clear winners and losers

For hedge funds, the importance of Burnham’s programme lies less in whether the overall economy improves and more in how differently companies could be affected.

Funds expect to build “long-short” portfolios, buying shares of companies likely to benefit from increased infrastructure spending, housing construction or regional investment while short-selling businesses that could face weaker demand, tighter regulation or higher competitive pressure.

Such strategies rely on divergence within sectors rather than the broader stock market moving in one direction.

Investors say years of relatively uniform market performance had made it harder to identify company-specific opportunities. Burnham’s wide-ranging policy proposals are now expected to increase that dispersion.

That explains why many hedge funds have simultaneously increased both optimistic and pessimistic positions across UK equities.

Markets reassured by fiscal discipline

Burnham outlined sweeping economic ambitions, he also tried to reassure financial markets that public finances would remain under control.

He pledged to stick to Britain’s fiscal rules, honour defence commitments and maintain Labour’s 2024 election promises not to increase income tax, national insurance or value added tax.

He has also indicated that lower-income households could receive tax relief in the future by reviewing the freeze on the personal income tax allowance, although he has stopped short of announcing specific measures.

Burnham is also expected to preserve the “triple lock”, which guarantees annual increases in the state pension until the next general election.

The new prime minister is under pressure to explain how these promises will be funded without breaching fiscal rules, particularly as his government prepares major investments in housing, regional development and public services.

Bond markets remain calm

As reported by CNBC, financial markets showed little immediate reaction to Burnham’s arrival in Downing Street.

UK government bond yields rose modestly on Monday, but analysts said the move reflected higher oil prices rather than political developments, as Burnham’s victory had already been priced into markets.

Investors are now closely watching his choice of chancellor, with Shabana Mahmood widely expected to take the role. Many analysts view her as more market-friendly than some of the other names linked to the position.

Evelyne Gomez-Liechti, multi-asset strategist at Mizuho International, said markets had remained relatively calm because Burnham had reaffirmed his commitment to fiscal discipline.

“There is not much to read into at this stage, and markets have shown little reaction, with the renewed commitment to the fiscal rules likely helping to prevent any spike in gilt yields,” she told Bloomberg.

Big ambitions, but questions remain

Economists say Burnham’s programme will ultimately depend on whether the government can match its ambitions with funding.

Helen Miller, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said ministers urgently need to explain how they intend to prioritise spending while remaining within fiscal rules.

She noted that continued generous funding for the National Health Service would inevitably force difficult decisions elsewhere if overall government spending remains constrained.

Burnham has also announced a £340 million package aimed at reducing rough sleeping by funding 1,200 homes and providing intensive support for at least 3,000 long-term homeless people over five years. The pledge builds on similar efforts he launched during his time as Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Why hedge funds are increasing their bets

The surge in short-selling activity shows that investors are not making a simple bullish or bearish call on Britain. Instead, they believe Burnham’s policies could dramatically change the competitive landscape across multiple industries.

For hedge funds, that creates opportunities to profit from both sides of the market buying companies expected to emerge as policy winners while betting against those likely to lose out.

With Britain’s political leadership changing for the seventh time in just over a decade, investors believe the country’s economic direction may finally be shifting in a way that creates far richer opportunities than the UK market has offered in recent years.