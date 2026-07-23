Air India may have withdrawn its Airbus A319 aircraft from active commercial service, but the ageing narrowbodies are set to remain with the airline for a few more months as they continue to serve as operational spares while the onward sale process gathers pace.

According to people aware of the development, the Tata Group-owned airline currently has six A319s, most of which remain in flyable condition despite being removed from scheduled operations a few weeks ago. The aircraft are being retained to support fleet requirements until their eventual sale is completed.

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The move marks another step in Air India’s ongoing fleet modernisation programme, under which older-generation aircraft are gradually being phased out in favour of newer Airbus A320 family jets. The A319 will become the second major aircraft type to exit the fleet after the retirement of the Boeing 777-200LR fleet earlier this year.

Role in Fleet History

Air India inducted the A319s from 2006 onwards and at one stage operated a fleet of around 20 aircraft. Over the years, the airline has steadily reduced their numbers as newer, more efficient narrowbody aircraft entered service.

Configured with eight business class and 114 economy seats, the A319s primarily served domestic routes in recent years, although they also operated select short-haul international services to destinations including Dubai and Singapore. Air India’s current narrowbody fleet has transitioned to a three-class cabin configuration as part of its fleet and product overhaul.

Skytech-AIC Appointed

The airline has already initiated the disposal process by appointing UK-based aircraft marketing specialist Skytech AIC to sell the six aircraft. According to Skytech AIC’s website, the aircraft are being marketed without their CFM56-5 engines and are available for immediate sale. The company said the mandate marks the next phase of its relationship with Air India after successfully completing the sale of the airline’s Boeing 747-400 fleet in 2025.

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“We are delighted to have again been selected by India’s flag-carrier, Air India, for this important assignment which follows the successful conclusion of the sale of the airline’s 747-400 fleet,” Skytech AIC Managing Director Julian Balaam said in a statement on the company’s website.

When asked for additional details, the company replied stating, “Skytech-AIC is bound by a Confidentiality Agreement and therefore we are unable to discuss anything about the A319 project with Air India.”

While the sale process has formally begun, sources said execution is still some time away, allowing the aircraft to continue supporting Air India’s operations for substitute aircraft and pilot training until the transfer to new owners is completed.