Pune Metro Line 3 is set to offer multiple ticketing options to make travel easier for commuters. Once the metro becomes operational, commuters will be able to buy tickets through WhatsApp QR, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), the official Pune Metro app, ticket vending machines and manual counters.

According to a Pune Mirror report, the line will also have an Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system and support the Centre’s “One Nation, One Card” initiative, helping commuters enjoy a faster and more seamless travel experience.

Here’s a look at the ticketing options, route, stations and other key details of Pune Metro Line 3.

WhatsApp QR tickets, NCMC and app booking

According to the Pune Mirror report, commuters will be able to buy tickets through WhatsApp QR, the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and the official Pune Metro mobile app. These options are expected to make ticket booking quicker and more convenient.

The report further states that the Pune Metro app will initially have a dedicated section for Line 3. Once all three metro lines are connected at Civil Court station, commuters will be able to book tickets for the entire Pune Metro network through a single app.

Ticket vending machines and manual counters

The report also states that commuters who prefer buying tickets at stations will continue to have that option. Every station will have ticket vending machines and manual ticket counters, with payments accepted through cash, UPI, debit cards and other digital payment methods.

One Nation, One Card facility

As per the reports, Metro Line 3 will also support the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) from the first day of operations. Under the Centre’s “One Nation, One Card” initiative, the same card can also be be used on Pune Metro Lines 1 and 2, as well as metro systems in several other cities. This will allow commuters to travel without carrying separate metro cards for different cities or metro lines.

Pune Metro Line 3: Route, stations

Pune Metro Line 3 is a 23.203-km elevated corridor with 23 stations connecting major IT hubs, residential areas and important locations across the city.

The stations on the route are Maan, PMR-2, PMR-3, PMR-4, PMR-5, PMR-6, Hinjawadi, PMR-8, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, PMR-11, Ram Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusandhan, Yashada, Savitribai Phule Pune University, R.B.I., Agriculture College, Shivaji Nagar and Civil Court.