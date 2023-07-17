Media.Monks and Komorebi collaborate to launch single ‘I Grew Up’

Media.Monks, the digital-first operating brand of S4Capital, has partnered with Indian electronica producer and singer, Komorebi to create an immersive musical experience. Media.Monks India ran the creative gamut for the music video launch of Komorebi’s single ‘I Grew Up’. From conceptualisation and execution to post-production, to bringing fans a music video that transcends the traditional medium, the digital agency was part of the entire launch process.

Speaking on the collaboration, Robert Godinho, managing director, Media.Monks India, said, “India’s potential in grand-scale VFX is immense and we firmly believe in the future of virtual production. As pioneers in the field, we’ve always been committed to raising awareness through creative collaborations.”

Moreover, the music video’s storyline is faithful to the album’s spirit and mirrors the journey of Kiane and her owl friend, Owlie, from the album’s accompanying comic book. As per the company, the project blended art and music with the intricacies of a robust film production pipeline and post-production/VFX and VP pipelines.

“On a surface level, it’s about combining two worlds – music and animation – marrying them to create a work of art. ‘I Grew Up’ serves as a reminder that growth is a natural part of life, and despite the changes, one will always cherish their bond with loved ones,” Tarana Marwah, producer, composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist, added.

