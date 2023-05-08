Logitech appoints Anand Lakshmanan as the head of India

Logitech, today announced the appointment of Anand Lakshmanan as head of Logitech India. Lakshmanan who has been a part of the company for over two years, will now take the role of overseeing Logitech’s complete portfolio in the Indian market, encompassing B2C and B2B businesses.

Previously serving as the head of B2B for Logitech India and South West Asia, he will now take on the responsibility of leading Logitech’s sales and business development efforts in the region, driving strategic initiatives, and expanding Logitech’s presence across diverse market segments.

Speaking on the appointment, Anand Lakshmanan said, “I am honoured to lead the B2B and B2C businesses in India. I look forward to driving Logitech’s growth in the Indian market, leveraging our innovative products and solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers. I believe in the power of collaboration, innovation, and customer-centricity. In my new role, I am committed to fostering a culture that encourages creativity, empowers our team, and delivers value to our customers and partners.”

Lakshmanan is a seasoned sales professional who has been helping enterprise clients make informed decisions on their technology investments to improve their customers’ experience in the last ten years. He joins the team with close to three decades of multi-domain sales experience in B2B enterprise and mid-market segments across India, South Asia & Middle East.

