The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said its probe into the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case did not find any evidence linking Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya to the theft or distribution of the stolen question paper. The agency said that while Mukhiya was named in the original FIR registered by Bihar Police, its investigation did not establish his role in the case.

In a statement, the CBI said Bihar Police had initially registered the case after detecting the theft of the NEET-UG 2024 question paper. During the preliminary investigation, suspicion had fallen on Mukhiya because he had allegedly figured in certain other paper theft and leak cases.

“At that stage, prima facie suspicion had emerged against Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, who may have been involved in the theft, as he was found involved in certain other paper theft/leak cases. Bihar Police accordingly named him as an accused in the FIR,” a CBI spokesperson said, according to news agency PTI.

CBI says investigation identified those involved in the conspiracy

After the case was transferred, the CBI said it carried out a detailed investigation and identified the persons involved in stealing the question paper, its subsequent distribution and the beneficiaries.

The agency said it has filed multiple chargesheets against 45 accused before a court in Patna.

“In the course of its investigation, the CBI did not come across any evidence to establish the involvement of Sanjeev Kumar alias Sanjeev Mukhiya in the theft or distribution of the stolen NEET-UG question paper in 2024,” the spokesperson said, as per PTI report.

According to the agency, its investigation identified the conspiracy and the individuals involved.

“After a detailed and thorough probe, the agency is satisfied that the entire conspiracy and the persons involved therein stand identified,” the statement said.

Mukhiya examined after arrest, not chargesheeted by CBI

The CBI said Mukhiya remained absconding during the relevant period and was later arrested by Bihar Police. Since he was named in the FIR, the agency took him into police custody for questioning in connection with the NEET-UG 2024 case.

“Sanjeev Mukhiya remained absconding during the relevant time. He was subsequently arrested by Bihar Police. Since he was a named accused in the FIR, the CBI took his police custody for examination in the NEET-UG 2024 case,” it said, according to PTI.

The agency said that as no evidence of his involvement emerged during the investigation, it did not include him in any chargesheet filed in the case.

“As no evidence of his involvement in the case emerged during the investigation, the CBI did not file any chargesheet against Sanjeev Mukhiya, who accordingly availed bail in the NEET-UG 2024 case,” the statement said, as per PTI report.

The CBI added that Mukhiya continued to remain in judicial custody after securing bail in the NEET-UG case because he is an accused in other cases being investigated by Bihar Police.

“The CBI conducted a detailed investigation into the NEET-UG 2024 theft case, identified all the persons involved, and ensured that none of them escaped the law,” the statement said.