Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Thursday announced a joint protest march in Mumbai on July 26 over the alleged police crackdown on students protesting under the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) banner and concerns surrounding the NEET paper leak controversy.

The two leaders said the demonstration would be non-political and that participants would not be allowed to carry flags of any political party. The march will begin at Shivaji Park and conclude at the Siddhivinayak Temple, the leaders said.

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray join hands over student protests

Announcing the protest at a joint press conference, Uddhav Thackeray accused the government of being insensitive to the concerns of students and their families. He questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take responsibility for alleged police action against students and women protesters.

“Will the prime minister take responsibility for policemen who assaulted students and tore the clothes of women protesters?” Uddhav said, according to PTI.

He said the issue was no longer restricted to the NEET examination and claimed that students across the country were facing significant difficulties.

“This issue is not limited to just the NEET exam. A person from Bihar met Sanjay Raut and shared the hardships and problems they are facing. We will have to fight against this. I met the students as well; they were beaten and thrashed. Their clothes were torn,” Uddhav said, according to ANI.

‘Only the Tricolour will be seen’

Uddhav said the July 26 demonstration would be held in the national interest and would not be a show of strength by any political party. “In this movement, only the Tricolour will be seen; no political party flags will be allowed,” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also claimed that individuals without identification cards had posed as police personnel and taken part in the alleged lathi-charge against protesters.

He criticised the Union government and suggested that the concerns raised by students went beyond the demand for the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Uddhav said he had spoken to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about the proposed protest. Maharashtra Congress leaders are expected to participate in the march, he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra.

Raj Thackeray warns against disruption

Raj Thackeray said the student movement had gathered momentum and claimed that the government was under pressure over the protests. “The kind of pressure being exerted on students today is immense,” Raj said, according to ANI.

He also referred to past instances when ministers were held accountable following major incidents and said students were now demanding the removal of the Education Minister.

Raj issued a strong warning to anyone who attempts to disrupt the proposed protest.

“We will thrash anyone who tries to disrupt our peaceful protest in Mumbai on July 26,” he said.

The MNS chief maintained that the march would be peaceful and focused on the concerns of students and parents.

Protests linked to CJP movement

Mumbai has witnessed demonstrations in support of the CJP-led student agitation in Delhi. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, which began as a satirical campaign, has evolved into a broader student-led protest over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including concerns related to NEET.

The protesters have also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The movement intensified after clashes between protesters and police in Delhi.

On Monday, the Delhi Police reportedly used tear gas and baton charges after thousands of protesters marched towards Parliament during the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

The alleged police action against protesters has since become a major point of contention, with opposition parties and student groups demanding accountability.

Maharashtra protest to be held without party flags

The July 26 march is expected to bring together supporters of both the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, along with students, parents and other citizens. However, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have stressed that the event will not be organised as a conventional political rally.