How technology is reshaping the fitness industry and transforming corporate wellness programs

Technology has played a pivotal role in revolutionising the fitness industry over the years. The relationship of technology with humans has accelerated becoming an intrinsic part of our work and day-to-day lives. The advancements in technology in the fitness industry have significantly increased making it more accessible and affordable to the mass. Over the years, technology has continuously evolved the fitness landscape, providing innovative exercise methods, progressive tracking tools, and motivational resources. These developments have empowered individuals to exercise effectively, monitor their progress, and stay motivated throughout their fitness journey for better health and well-being.

In the last few years, the impact of innovative digital technology on the business ecosystem has been immense. It has influenced various aspects of business operations, including human resource management, strategic management, research, and development, as well as employee fitness and well-being. Technology has brought forth highly effective, groundbreaking, and future-ready solutions for all business functions. Recognising the importance of employee fitness and well-being, organisations have increasingly prioritised this area to retain, motivate, and nurture their workforce in the fast-paced and demanding modern workplace. A study by BCG also states that, out of the total working population, 67% of employees describe access to a well-defined wellness program as a key deciding factor in pursuing a job opportunity while 89% of employees want direct assurance that their company values their wellbeing.

Rise of corporate fitness and wellness:

It’s no secret that the key to any firm’s success lies in investing in its human resources. The health and fitness of the workforce directly impact crucial aspects of an organization, such as productivity, employee morale, and the overall workplace culture and climate, ultimately influencing the bottom line. According to a report by Harvard Business Review, “Every $1 invested in employee’s fitness results in $6 direct tangible savings to the company”

With the growing recognition of the link between employee health and productivity, many organisations are prioritising corporate fitness and wellness programs. This shift represents a departure from traditional programs that primarily focused on providing support during sickness and illness. In corporate India, there is a growing appreciation for the needs of the workforce, leading to a greater emphasis on fitness and wellness programs that enable employees to lead healthier lives. To cater to the increasing demands of employees, corporate culture has undergone significant transformations, embracing various fitness and wellness initiatives.

Heading toward digital transformation and personalisation

Personalised approaches have consistently had a more positive impact on an individual’s development than an all-encompassing general strategy. Corporates have also realised that tailored solutions are essential to obtaining the desired results and that conventional, prescriptive solutions are ineffective and do not address the range of needs among the employee population. As a result, to fully leverage the benefits of digital technology, HR professionals must have a clear understanding of its potential benefits and deploy it strategically to ensure maximum impact. Here are some tools:

Personalised Training with AI: AI-powered tools and algorithms monitor daily routines to customize exercise and diet plans based on an individual’s needs, preferences, and medical history.

Easy Tracking and Motivation: Digital and AI-powered monitoring devices and apps track progress and offer behavioral nudges and rewards to motivate users to make healthy choices.

Accessibility and Affordability: Technology and data have democratized fitness and wellness membership programs by employing asset-light, shared-economy models to make access to gyms, fitness studios, and virtual workouts affordable, flexible and convenient.

Real-time Coaching and Engagement: Users can access wellness services 24/7 with wellness and fitness apps that offer on-demand coaching and engagement.

Fitness for Different Lifestyles:

The fitness industry recognises the diverse health, fitness, and wellness goals of individuals, shaped by their unique lifestyles. Technology has made it possible to provide customised solutions to meet these unique needs. It has transformed exercise routines, catering to different lifestyles, such as virtual classes for busy workaholics and frequent travelers, or AI-based workouts for those who prefer late-night sessions and cannot visit physical studios. With the help of technology, people can adapt their fitness journey to match their evolving needs and living patterns.

The integration of technology into the fitness industry and corporate wellness programs has transformed the way individuals approach their well-being. By leveraging digital advancements, organisations can create personalised, engaging, and effective fitness and wellness experiences for their employees. As technology continues to evolve, it is imperative for businesses to embrace these innovations strategically and prioritize the health and well-being of their workforce. By doing so, organisations can unlock the potential of a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce in the digital age.

The author is the co-founder of FITPASS, app-based full-stack corporate wellbeing and engagement platform

