Havmor Ice Cream, a part of LOTTE Wellfood Co. Ltd, has announced the appointment of Rishabh Verma as the vice president, Marketing. As per the company, the appointment aims to fortify brand positioning and growth.

Prior to joining Havmor Ice Cream, Verma was associated with Biryani by Kilo as the executive vice president.

Speaking on the appointment, Komal Anand, managing director, Havmor Ice Cream said, “We are delighted to have Rishabh Verma on board as our Vice President, Marketing. With his extensive experience and proven track record, Rishabh brings immense value to Havmor Ice Cream. I am confident that together we can build brand’s strong foundation and drive growth to newer heights.”

Verma has worked across companies including JK Foods (Dairy and Snacks), Schmitten Luxury Chocolates, Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. and HCL Info Systems Ltd.

Following his appointment, Rishabh Verma expressed his views,” I am proud to have the opportunity to be part of the brand that is known for its superior products and quality. It’s my endeavor to strengthen the brand nationwide with consumer-focused initiatives and offering. I am excited to collaborate with the teams and contribute to brand’s continued success and ambitious growth targets.”

Verma has completed his Executive Education Program from IIM Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and has PGDM (Marketing) degree from Birla Institute of Management & Technology, Greater Noida.

