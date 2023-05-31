Dental care start-up Smiles.ai rebrands as Dezy

Dental health solutions start-up Smiles.ai has rebranded itself as Dezy with ambitious plans to launch 300 clinics. The company aims to clock in an annualized revenue of Rs 300 crore by FY25.

The rebranding reflects the D2C brand’s commitment to offering the best dental health services through technology.

Speaking on the rebranding, Prasantha Vadan, founding partner, Brand and Growth, Dezy, “Almost every city has a dental clinic with the keyword ‘smile’. To differentiate our brand from others, we decided to adopt the name Dezy. Although we came up with many options, we couldn’t convince ourselves of any other name than Dezy. The transition from Smiles.ai to Dezy wasn’t difficult for us – it was the next natural progression for our venture. In addition, we continue to cater to our Smiles.ai client base as well.”

A significant shift from Smiles.ai, the new brand name signifies its evolution as a new-age, innovative dental care provider. Additionally, Dezy marks a shift away from the fear and misinformation surrounding dental care, helping build further confidence and trust in the brand.

Furthermore, Dezy – erstwhile Smiles.ai – has raised $23M in Series A investment in 2022 led by Alpha Wave Incubation. Investors like Sequoia Capital India, Chiratae Ventures, MBX Capital and Wami Capital also participated in the round. With the investment, Dezy worked on expanding its national footprint, strengthening the leadership team and developing tech-driven dental solutions. Dezy claims to have grown 5X in 2022 from 2019 and scaled up its aligner and clinic business in multiple cities.

