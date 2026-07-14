Navratna PSU NBCC (India) has bagged orders worth Rs 501 crore across various entities. These include contracts for construction, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and project management works for tourist and educational infrastructure. All the domestic orders fall under the ambit of Project Management Consultancy (PMC).

NBCC (India): Project details

The PSU has secured a total of four orders worth Rs 501.45 crore (exclusive of GST). The largest contract, valued at Rs 430.69 crore, has been awarded by the Rajasthan Council of School Education. The project involves the turnkey construction of 2,256 science laboratories across 922 government schools in the state.

NBCC has also secured its second order worth Rs 60.61 crore from Bharat Electronics (BEL). Under the contract, the company will undertake engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and PMC work to develop infrastructure facilities for BEL’s Near-Field Test Ranges (NFTRs).

The third order, worth approximately Rs 5.38 crore, has been awarded by Power Finance Corporation (PFC). According to the company’s regulatory filing, NBCC will execute Project Management Agency (PMA) work for the construction of an Art Facilitation Centre in Aizawl, Mizoram.

NBCC has secured its fourth order from PFC as well. The contract involves providing PMA services for implementing a CSR project to construct a school building at Dr. K.B. Hedgewar Higher Secondary School of Arts, Commerce & Science in Cujira, Bambolim, Goa.

NBCC (India) share price

NBCC’s stock fell 3% in Tuesday’s intraday trade on the NSE. Over the past one month, the PSU’s share price has declined 8%, while it has fallen 6% over the past six months. On a one-year basis, the stock has slipped 13%.

NBCC Q4 financial performance

For Q4FY26, the PSU reported a 37% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 241 crore, compared with Rs 175 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s revenue from operations for the January-March quarter stood at Rs 4,559 crore, up from Rs 4,024 crore in the year-ago period.