The Trump administration is taking another step to make it harder for undocumented immigrants to use the US banking system. It is now asking banks to treat loans given to undocumented immigrants as a possible financial risk.

According to The Wall Street Journal, officials had already started discussing this idea earlier this year. They looked at ways the banking system could support President Donald Trump‘s large-scale deportation plans. Those discussions later led to an executive order signed by Trump in May, asking financial regulators to use existing laws and rules to help carry out the administration’s immigration goals.

Regulators issue fresh guidance to banks

The latest guidance has been issued by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency along with two other financial regulators. A copy of the guidance, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, details retail loans given to workers who may not be legally allowed to work in the United States.

The guidance does not introduce any new laws. Instead, it explains why banks should carefully consider the risks before lending money to people who do not have legal work authorisation.

Why government says these loans are risky?

The administration says undocumented immigrants could become unable to repay their loans if they are deported or if they lose their jobs after an employer discovers they do not have valid work permits.

The guidance says these situations could directly affect a borrower’s ability to make loan payments, making such lending a higher financial risk for banks.

Officials have also linked the policy to national security concerns. They have pointed to the use of the US banking system by Mexican drug cartels and Chinese money-laundering groups as one reason for tightening oversight.

Trump’s executive order says an “inadmissible and removable alien population” poses a risk to both national security and the stability of the country’s financial system.

Banks can still offer loans, but it may become harder

Current US law does not stop banks from opening accounts for undocumented immigrants or giving them loans.

However, the new guidance is expected to make banks think twice before doing so. While it does not ban lending, it makes it more difficult for banks to explain to regulators why such loans should be considered safe. In many cases, warnings like these discourage banks from offering such financial services.

Banks are already required under existing laws to follow safe lending practices to reduce the risk of borrowers defaulting on loans and to protect the financial system.

Bigger crackdown on financial services

This is not the first action taken by the administration.

Earlier, the Treasury Department warned banks to watch for employers that could be committing payroll fraud by hiring undocumented immigrants. Regulators have also encouraged banks, payment companies and other financial institutions to review the risks of offering products such as credit cards and home loans to undocumented immigrants.

The latest crackdown comes as the Trump administration is also looking into complaints that some banks have been refusing services to customers because of their political or religious beliefs.

Trump has signed another executive order on that issue, directing officials to investigate claims that conservatives have faced discrimination through what has been described as “debanking.” The administration says it wants to find out whether banks have unfairly denied financial services to customers based on their political views or religious beliefs.

Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, immigration, or tax advice. Immigration laws and government policies are subject to frequent change without notice. While we strive to provide accurate updates, readers are strongly advised to verify the latest requirements with the official embassy, consulate, or government portal of the respective country. Financial Express is not responsible for any decisions made based on this information. For personalized guidance, please consult a qualified immigration attorney or a certified professional advisor.

