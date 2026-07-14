Planning to save long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax by investing in a new house? Many taxpayers register the property in joint names with a spouse or family member for succession planning or easier financing.

But can adding another owner’s name affect your tax exemption under Section 54F of the Income Tax Act? The answer depends on who pays for the property and who is actually liable to pay the capital gains.

Buying a house in joint names does not automatically reduce the Section 54F exemption, but it can create scrutiny if the taxpayer appears to own multiple residential properties.

Here’s what Section 54F of the Income-tax Act, 1961 says, and how buying a house in joint names could affect your tax savings.

What Section 54F covers

Section 54F provides relief from LTCG tax when a taxpayer sells a long-term capital asset other than a residential house and invests the net sale consideration in a new residential house within the prescribed timeline.

The benefit is available mainly to individuals and HUFs, subject to conditions such as not owning more than one residential house on the date of transfer. The exemption can be withdrawn if the new house is sold within the lock-in period, so timing and ownership matter.

The exemption is not available if, on the date of transferring the original asset, the taxpayer owns more than one residential house, excluding the new house being purchased or constructed to claim the exemption. In other words, a person who already owns two or more residential houses (apart from the new asset) cannot claim the benefit under Section 54F.

If the taxpayer purchases another residential house, other than the new asset, within one year from the date of transferring the original asset, the exemption under Section 54F may be denied.

Similarly, if the taxpayer constructs another residential house, other than the new asset, within three years from the date of transferring the original asset, the exemption will not be available.

“These restrictions apply where the income from the additional residential property is chargeable under the head “Income from House Property.” Therefore, before claiming the exemption under Section 54F, taxpayers should carefully assess their existing property holdings as well as any planned property purchases or construction during the specified period, as these could affect their eligibility for the tax benefit,” said CA Chandni Anandan, Tax Expert at ClearTax.

Taxpayers claiming exemption under Section 54F should ensure that the capital gains, the amount invested in the new residential property, and the exemption claimed are accurately reported in the income tax return.

“Where the property is purchased jointly, the claim should be backed by the actual investment made by the taxpayer and not merely by the ownership reflected in the sale deed. The return should present a consistent picture when read along with the purchase documents, bank statements, and information available with the tax department,” Anandan stated.

Any inconsistency between these records is more likely to invite questions during assessment than the fact that the property is jointly owned.

“If the new house is bought jointly with a spouse or family member, the exemption may still be available, particularly where the taxpayer has invested the sale consideration and the documents support the ownership pattern. The key question is whether the taxpayer can show compliant investment of the capital gains into the new residential property,” Anandan said.

“If the house is bought jointly with a spouse or family member, the funding trail should be clear, and the taxpayer’s share should be identifiable. The taxpayer should also ensure that they do not appear to own more than one residential house in a way that could trigger the disqualification rule,” adds Anandan.

Which ITR form should be filed and under which Schedule?

In most cases, individuals having capital gains but no business or professional income will file ITR-2, while those having business or professional income will ordinarily file ITR-3. The long-term capital gain, together with the exemption claimed under Section 54F, should be reported in Schedule CG.

Taxpayers covered by the asset and liability reporting requirements should also disclose the newly acquired residential property in Schedule AL, wherever applicable. Care should be taken to ensure that the figures reported are consistent with the capital gains computation and purchase documents.

What documents should taxpayers keep ready?

Section 54F claims are often sustained on the strength of documentation rather than explanations given during assessment.

Taxpayers should therefore retain the sale deed of the original asset, purchase deed or builder agreement, capital gains computation, payment receipts, bank statements reflecting movement of funds, possession or allotment letter, home loan records, and EMI statements, wherever applicable.

In case of joint ownership, it is equally important to preserve evidence establishing how much each co-owner has contributed towards the purchase. A clear audit trail from the sale proceeds to the acquisition of the new property significantly strengthens the claim.

Does the percentage of ownership mentioned in the sale deed matter more than the actual flow of funds?

The ownership ratio mentioned in the sale deed determines the legal ownership of the property, but it is not the only factor examined while considering a claim under Section 54F. In practice, the tax authorities may also examine who funded the investment.

Courts have, in several cases, looked beyond the ownership percentage and considered the real source of funds while deciding the eligibility of the exemption.

“Therefore, where one person contributes substantially towards the purchase despite joint ownership, maintaining evidence of the actual investment becomes equally important. A difference between ownership and contribution does not automatically result in denial of exemption, but it certainly requires stronger documentation,” said Akhil Chandna, Partner, Global People Solutions Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Can a joint home loan affect eligibility under Section 54F if only one borrower has the LTCG and repays most of the loan?

Merely having a joint home loan should not prejudice the exemption under Section 54F. What is relevant is whether the taxpayer claiming the benefit can establish that the investment has effectively been made from his or her own funds.

If one borrower alone has earned the capital gains and is substantially servicing the loan, supported by bank statements and loan repayment records, the presence of another co-borrower should not, by itself, affect the claim. However, taxpayers should be prepared to demonstrate the actual repayment pattern if the transaction is examined during assessment.

What should taxpayers do to avoid notices from the tax department in such cases?

The most effective way to minimise scrutiny is to ensure that every document connected with the transaction tells the same story. The capital gains computation, purchase deed, banking trail, home loan records, and disclosures made in the income tax return should all be consistent.

“Before filing the return, taxpayers should also reconcile the transaction with the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and other available tax records. In many cases, notices arise because of inconsistencies in reporting or inadequate documentation rather than because the exemption itself is not available,” commented Chandna.

What tax planning should taxpayers undertake before registering a property jointly?

Tax planning should begin before the property is registered and not after the return is filed. Taxpayers should first decide whether the proposed ownership pattern genuinely reflects the intended investment by each co-owner.

If one person intends to claim the exemption, the funding arrangement should also support that position.

“Payments towards the purchase price, stamp duty, registration charges, and loan repayments should ideally be made through identifiable banking channels and supported by appropriate records. A well-planned ownership and funding structure at the outset is often far easier to defend than trying to explain the transaction later during assessment,” Chandna stated.

What are the most common mistakes taxpayers make while claiming Section 54F on jointly purchased properties?

A common misconception is that adding the spouse or another family member as a joint owner either automatically secures or automatically defeats the exemption. Both assumptions are incorrect.

Taxpayers also frequently fail to maintain evidence of their actual contribution, ignore inconsistencies between ownership and funding patterns, incorrectly compute the exemption, or overlook compliance requirements such as the Capital Gains Account Scheme, wherever applicable.

From an assessment perspective, the absence of supporting documents often creates greater challenges than the legal position itself.

Suppose a taxpayer earns Rs 80 lakh of LTCG from selling listed shares and buys a Rs 1.2 crore flat jointly with their spouse. If the taxpayer alone funds the purchase, will they get full exemption?

Where the taxpayer alone has earned the long-term capital gain and has substantially funded the purchase of the new residential property, there is a strong basis for claiming the exemption under Section 54F, subject to fulfilment of the other statutory conditions. Joint registration with the spouse does not, by itself, result in denial of the benefit.

However, if the claim is examined during assessment, the taxpayer should be able to demonstrate through banking records and other supporting documents that the investment has effectively been made by him or her. Ultimately, the exemption is more likely to be determined by the substance of the transaction than by the names appearing in the sale deed.

Mistakes to avoid

One of the biggest mistakes is treating joint ownership as the deciding factor for claiming an exemption. In reality, the tax authorities examine the transaction as a whole.

Taxpayers also tend to overlook documentation, claim an exemption without maintaining evidence of their contribution, incorrectly compute the eligible exemption, or fail to comply with the prescribed investment timelines.

Equally important is ensuring that the information disclosed in the return aligns with supporting documents, as avoidable reporting errors often become the starting point of tax scrutiny.

Important rules to ensure full exemption

Taxpayers should ensure that the investment is completed within the timelines prescribed under Section 54F and, wherever required, comply with the Capital Gains Account Scheme provisions. “The sale proceeds should be traceable through normal banking channels, and the documentation should clearly establish the investment made in the new residential property. In cases of joint ownership, the ownership pattern, source of funds, loan repayment records and disclosures made in the income tax return should all be aligned,” according to Chandna.

While judicial decisions have generally favoured a practical interpretation where genuine investment can be demonstrated, the sustainability of the exemption in assessment ultimately depends on maintaining a robust factual and documentary trail.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

