Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has launched DigiYatra facility, almost two months after commercial operations began. The private airport operator stated that NMIA was one of five airports in the country to get the Civil Aviation Ministry’s DigiYatra system. People who were at the airport could watch the opening ceremony live.

The operator said that three passengers cut the ribbon at the biometric entry points and used the DigiYatra e-gates to mark the occasion. According to a post on X, Navi Mumbai International Airport and five other airports digitally took part in the statewide launch of the Ministry of Civil Aviation‘s DigiYatra program. Passengers at NMIA watched the event in real time on a life-size screen.

What is DigiYatra and how does it work?

DigiYatra uses facial recognition technology at airport checkpoints to process passengers without touching them or using paper. NMIA says that it includes measures to protect data privacy and security while also reducing wait times.

The Civil Aviation Minister’s project aims to make flying easier. It uses facial biometrics as a digital ID to confirm a passenger’s identity, travel information, and other important details in order to speed up check-in and boarding.

Some benefits of Digi Yatra are easy access to the airport terminal, faster check-in and boarding, paperless travel at the airport, and the ability to register once for domestic flights.

How can people who are going to travel sign up ahead of time?

Passengers must do the following:

Step 1: To start, download the DigiYatra app from either the App Store or the Play Store.

Step 2: Sign up for DigiLocker or use your Aadhaar ID to get a credential that can be verified.

Step 3: Click “Add Credentials” and follow the instructions.

Step 4: Tap “Your Upcoming Travel” to upload the itinerary.

What happens on the day of the trip?

Step 1: Go to the DigiYatra gate and scan your face to prove who you are.

Step 2: Go to the Face Pod in the pre-security hold area and finish the e-gate verification process.

Step 3: Complete the verification process at the Face Pod in the area after security.

Step 4: Get on the plane yourself at the departure gates.

The launch connects Navi Mumbai International Airport to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s growing DigiYatra network. This lets facial recognition-based passenger processing happen at certain checkpoints.