Just a month after commencing operations at Noida International Airport, Akasa Air has temporarily suspended flights to Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru starting Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

The airline, however, plans to resume services on the Noida–Navi Mumbai route from October 1, aiming to strengthen connectivity between the two emerging aviation hubs, ANI reported quoting a spokesperson from Akasa Air.

Akasa Air had launched its non-stop Noida–Navi Mumbai (QP 2018) and Noida–Bengaluru (QP 1576) services on June 16, just a day after IndiGo commenced commercial operations from Noida International Airport.

In fact, IndiGo was the first airline to take-off from the Noida International Airport. The maiden flight had landed from Lucknow, while the first departure was from the airport to Bengaluru.

IndiGo to connect Noida International Airport to over 16 domestic destinations

According to IndiGo, the airline intends to operate direct flights from Noida International Airport to more than 16 cities across the country. The carrier has also introduced seamless one-stop connectivity options linking 14 city pairs, such as Amritsar-Jodhpur, Bareilly-Bhopal, Chandigarh-Bareilly, Chandigarh-Kishangarh, Chandigarh-Pantnagar, Jammu-Jodhpur, Jaipur-Dharamshala, and Kishangarh-Bhopal.

The expanded network is designed to significantly boost regional air travel by enhancing links between Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and India’s major metropolitan hubs.

Noida Airport – A massive aviation hub

Inaugurated in March 2025, Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi-NCR region. The Airport is being planned as a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region. The airport is expected to attract more airlines, introduce new routes, and handle increasing passenger traffic in the coming years.

Located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport is expected to play a key role in improving air connectivity and supporting the growth of the aviation and logistics sectors in the region.