WATConsult appoints Heeru Dingra as the new CEO as Rajiv Dingra becomes the chief mentor and advisor

Currently the CHRO and CFO, Heeru Dingra will now be responsible for overlooking the entire executive duties of the agency

Digital agency WATConsult has elevated Heeru Dingra to the chief executive officer (CEO) while the current CEO Rajiv Dingra has been appointed as the chief mentor and advisor for WATConsult. The appointment will be effective from February 1, 2020. Currently the CHRO and CFO, Dingra will now be responsible for overlooking the entire executive duties of the agency. In the last 9 years of her journey at WATConsult, Dingra has played a vital role in building a team of over 400 people and managing the day to day activities. She will continue to report to Anand Bhadkamkar, CEO of Dentsu Aegis Network.

For Heeru Dingra, together with Rajiv Dingra and the senior leadership team, the agency will aim to capture the next waves of growth for WATConsult by remaining laser-focused on serving clients, delivering long term growth and value creation, and providing the best career experiences for their people.

According to Anand Bhadkamkar, Heeru Dingra has been an integral part of WATConsult’s growth story and has led the agency alongside Rajiv Dingra in the capacity of CFO and CHRO. “She works very closely with the leadership team at the Agency and across DAN and is uniquely positioned to take on the role of chief executive officer at WATConsult,” he added.

“After leading WATConsult for the last 13 years, it’s time I move on to a new phase in this journey,” Rajiv Dingra said. “This new role would allow me to help guide the team in crafting an ambitious vision and would also allow the team at WATConsult to scale up in newer roles and achieve their own personal growth.”

WatConsult is a hybrid digital agency from the house of Dentsu Aegis Network and has 5 other verticals, Audientise, SocialCRM24*7, eCommencify, InnoWAT, and Recogn, which offer varied digital services. Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands such as Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

