ixigo’s ‘Naye Safar Ki Shuruat’ campaign highlights the importance of travelling safely

While Indian railways has resumed its operations post lockdown, travel app ixigo has launched a new campaign ‘Naye Safar Ki Shuruat’ to highlight the importance of staying safe as the world gears up to travel again. The film features actor Sanjay Mishra who is seen reminiscing about fun-filled train journeys in the pre-COVID world and inspires Indians to look forward to a brighter future as we get ready to travel again. The film has been conceptualised and produced in-house to promote the message of solidarity and emphasises the importance to all train travellers to adhere to proper guidelines of domestic travel.

“The COVID-19 pandemic brought the entire world to a standstill affecting all industries, including travel and tourism which was the hardest hit. Resumption of passenger trains , which are the largest and one of the most used means of transport in the country, comes as a big relief to millions of Indians who share a timeless love of train travel,” the travel app said in an official communication.

According to a recent survey done by travel app ixigo with over 5000 respondents 57% of the respondents are willing to travel immediately after the lockdown and 77% will prefer travelling via train over other modes of transport. However as travel normalises, for the majority of the travellers, safety and hygiene measures have become a top priority for all while planning a trip.

Launched in 2007, ixigo is an intelligent, AI-based travel app, for deal discovery, personalised recommendations, airfare predictions, train delay information, PNR confirmation predictions and for providing fully-automated customer service over chat and voice. ixigo’s investors include Sequoia Capital India, Fosun RZ Capital, SAIF Partners, MakeMyTrip and Micromax.

